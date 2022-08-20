On Friday (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth kicked off their national tour at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with support from Fire From The Gods and The Hu.

Five Finger Death Punch were celebrating the release of their new album AfterLife. Their 10-song set list included the live debut of the LP's "Times Like These," as well as their cover of "Bad Company," according to Setlist.fm.

See the full setlists plus fan-captured footage from the gig near the bottom of this post.

Megadeth stuck to mostly oldies — but goodies — basically dashing the hopes of fans pininig for new tracks from their upcoming album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

With the effort's release just weeks away (Sept. 2) and three tracks already previewed ("Solider On!" "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers"), it was interesting that Megadeth chose to forgo new stuff. A show is scheduled for Sept. 2, so maybe they're waiting for that date.

Instead, Megadeth stuck to a good chunk of 1990's Rust in Peace, with three of the nine songs hailing from that album, including the set's opener ("Hangar 18") and closer ("Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due"), according to Setlist.fm.

Five Finger Death Punch Setlist - Aug. 19, 2022

"Hard to See"

"Wrong Side of Heaven"

"Wash It All Away"

"Lift Me Up"

"Bad Company"

"Darkness Settles In"

"Times Like These"

"Welcome to the Circus"

"Under and Over It"

"The Bleeding"

Megadeth Setlist - Aug. 19, 2022

"Hangar 18"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"Tornado of Souls"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

The tour continues through October 15 where it closes out in Salt Lake City, UT. Get tickets here.

See fan shot videos of select songs from both Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth below.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Lift Me Up" (Live)

Five Finger Death Punch, "Wash It All Away" (Live)

Five Finger Death Punch, "The Bleeding" (Live)

Megadeth, "Tornado of Souls" (Live)

Megadeth, "Holy Wars" (Live)

Megadeth, "Symphony of Destruction" (Live)