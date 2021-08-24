Another week, another gem from the Metallica vaults that's part of the upcoming Metallica "Black" album remastered deluxe box set. The latest offering from the metal icons is an absolutely blistering performance of "Wherever I May Roam" that was captured during the band's trip to Brazil in 1993.

Recorded live at Estádio Palestra Itália, São Paulo, Brazil on May 2, 1993, the band is clearly clicking on all cylinders after lengthy support for their hugely successful 1991 self-titled "Black" album.

This forceful performance is included in the "Wherever We May Roam" DVD that's part of the upcoming box set that's set to arrive on Sept. 10. Pre-orders for the collection can be found here.

"Wherever I May Roam" was the fourth single released off the "Black" album, hitting No. 25 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart and even making inroads on the Billboard Hot 100 where it peaked at No. 82.

Metallica have been rolling out a wealth of previous performances from the "Black" album era in the lead-up to the deluxe remastered box set marking the album's 30th anniversary. The band has also shared previously unreleased versions of "Of Wolf and Man," "Nothing Else Matters," "Through the Never," "Don't Tread on Me," "Wherever I May Roam," "The Unforgiven" and "Sad But True" in recent weeks.

The group has also seen support from others via the Metallica Blacklist compilation that has featured covers from artists from a variety of genres. Weezer, Volbeat, Biffy Clyro, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Royal Blood and others have released covers so far. The Metallica Blacklist can be pre-ordered here.

Metallica, "Wherever I May Roam" (Sao Paulo, Brazil May 2, 1993)