Why Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Sometimes Feels Like ‘a F–king idiot or a Loser’

Even the biggest rock stars on the planet have to deal with self-doubt – if not outright imposter syndrome – from time to time. Just look at Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who recently confessed that he’s not immune from intrusive thoughts regarding his abilities in multiple aspects of life.

In the latest (April 2023) issue of Metal Hammer, Ulrich discussed how the iconic thrash quartet have become increasingly relaxed in sharing their weaknesses, uncertainties and the like.

Via Metal Hammer:

There are times when you’re not as comfortable being vulnerable and showing your insecurities, and all these things make you put on a harder shell. But certainly in our current frame of mind, we’re very comfortable with things like that. We love each other and we respect each other and we admire each other.

The conversation then turned to how frontman James Hetfield has been doing since his most recent stint in rehab. Candidly, Ulrich commented on both his bandmate and his own current situation [via Metal Hammer]:

He’s doing great. Like all of us. . . . Do I have my own worries and insecurities? Of course. I have good days, as a bandmember, as a parent, as a life-partner, a song, a friend. Then I have other days where I feel like a fucking idiot or a loser or my head is not screwed on straight, I’m an asshole or whatever.

Granted, he’s dealt with some publicized admonishments in the past (such as when Ride the Lightning producer Flemming Rasmussen called him “absolutely useless”). Yet, countless followers and fellow musicians champion Ulrich just as strongly.

He’s definitely not the only person in Metallica to battle negative thoughts, either, as Hetfield spoke about his own anxieties while on stage in Belo Horizonte back in May 2022. Specifically, he told the crowd that he doubted if he could still play well due to being “an old guy,” adding: “So I talked to [my bandmates], and they helped me — as simple as that. They gave me a hug and said, 'Hey, if you're struggling onstage, we've got your back.' And I tell you, it means the world to me.”

Of course, Ulrich has plenty of reasons to celebrate his skills and dedication, as Metallica’s latest LP – 72 Seasons, which arrived on April 14 via Blackened Recordings – has been garnering tons of attention and acclaim. In fact, we called it “a masterpiece,” and by and large, fans seemed to love it, too.

In particular, closer “Inamorata” (which is the quartet’s longest track ever) has been praised as not only the best song on the record but as one of Metallica’s best songs to date.

So, what do you think of Ulrich’s comments? How are you feeling about 72 Seasons? Let us know!

