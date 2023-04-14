Fellow Metallica fans, it's here — the metal band's new album, 72 Seasons, is entirely upon us, allowing listeners to now enter in earnest the full breadth of the Metallica season that is 72 Seasons.

Are you ready to bang your head to all 12 tracks on 72 Seasons? If you're anything like us, you've already poured over the four Metallica songs earlier issued from the effort — November 2022's "Lux Æterna," January's "Screaming Suicide," March's "If Darkness Had a Son" and the thematic title track.

Now, it's time to dive in and hear the whole thing. Listen to the album toward the bottom of this post.

In Loudwire's review of 72 Seasons, Loudwire Nights host and Ultimate Metallica head Chuck Armstrong said Metallica "showcase why they're the biggest rock band in the world" on the record. It "begs to be listened to at full blast," he added.

Indeed, "72 Seasons might be one of Metallica's heaviest collections of songs they've ever released in their 40 years," Armstrong surmised.

Listen to Metallica's 72 Seasons

72 Seasons Album Art + Track List

Metallica, '72 Seasons' Blackened loading...

1. "72 Seasons"

2. "Shadows Follow"

3. "Screaming Suicide"

4. "Sleepwalk My Life Away"

5. "You Must Burn!"

6. "Lux Æterna"

7. "Crown of Barbed Wire"

8. "Chasing Light"

9. "If Darkness Had a Son"

10. "Too Far Gone?"

11. "Room of Mirrors"

12. "Inamorata"

