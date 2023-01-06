If streaming Metallica's final concert of 2022 wasn't enough to tide you over until 72 Seasons finally hits the streets, the band is following up with even more streams of live shows for fans to enjoy.

Starting this weekend (Jan. 8), Metallica will be streaming rare performances from the "Black Album" era via nugs.net.

"With help from the archivists at The Metallica Black Box, our friends at nugs.net are bringing back the Wherever We May Roam livestream series from a year ago," the band wrote in an email sent to fans on Jan. 6.

The series will feature 10 concerts that span 1991-1993; a "new" concert will debut every Monday and Sunday for five weeks. The full schedule is below.

Metallica - Nugs Livestream Metallica / Blackened Recordings / nugs.net loading...

The Black Box Archival Livestreams Schedule

Jan. 8

Graz, Austria

Sept. 11, 1991

Jan. 9

Cleveland, Ohio

Dec. 1, 1991

Jan. 15

Los Angeles, California

Feb. 13, 1992

Jan. 16

Washington, D.C.

July 17, 1992

Jan. 22

Pasadena, California

Sept. 11, 1991

Jan. 23

Stuttgart, Germany

Dec. 1, 1992

Jan. 29

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Feb. 13, 1993

Jan. 30

Jakarta, Indonesia

April 11, 1993

Feb. 5

São Paulo, Brazil

May 2, 1993

Feb. 6

Tel Aviv, Israel

June 30, 1993

While these are rare performances and promise to be great experiences, the band is issuing a heads-up to fans.

If you remember these shows, you know they aren't the polished productions you'll find today. This standard definition footage comes from Betacam tapes with the occasional camera dropout, and the audio is straight from the soundboard. But these shows aren't just a time capsule from the '90s anymore; they've gotten some modern upgrades, including a new, extended edit and mastered audio by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering.

If you can't tune into the stream, the shows will be available on demand for nugs.net subscribers. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign-up for a free seven-day trial. It's worth noting that nugs.net, like LiveMetallica.com, houses a huge archive of Metallica concerts from the last 40 years. Get more details here.

