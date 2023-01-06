Metallica Bring Back ‘Wherever We May Roam’ Archival Streaming Series
If streaming Metallica's final concert of 2022 wasn't enough to tide you over until 72 Seasons finally hits the streets, the band is following up with even more streams of live shows for fans to enjoy.
Starting this weekend (Jan. 8), Metallica will be streaming rare performances from the "Black Album" era via nugs.net.
"With help from the archivists at The Metallica Black Box, our friends at nugs.net are bringing back the Wherever We May Roam livestream series from a year ago," the band wrote in an email sent to fans on Jan. 6.
The series will feature 10 concerts that span 1991-1993; a "new" concert will debut every Monday and Sunday for five weeks. The full schedule is below.
The Black Box Archival Livestreams Schedule
Jan. 8
Graz, Austria
Sept. 11, 1991
Jan. 9
Cleveland, Ohio
Dec. 1, 1991
Jan. 15
Los Angeles, California
Feb. 13, 1992
Jan. 16
Washington, D.C.
July 17, 1992
Jan. 22
Pasadena, California
Sept. 11, 1991
Jan. 23
Stuttgart, Germany
Dec. 1, 1992
Jan. 29
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Feb. 13, 1993
Jan. 30
Jakarta, Indonesia
April 11, 1993
Feb. 5
São Paulo, Brazil
May 2, 1993
Feb. 6
Tel Aviv, Israel
June 30, 1993
While these are rare performances and promise to be great experiences, the band is issuing a heads-up to fans.
If you remember these shows, you know they aren't the polished productions you'll find today. This standard definition footage comes from Betacam tapes with the occasional camera dropout, and the audio is straight from the soundboard. But these shows aren't just a time capsule from the '90s anymore; they've gotten some modern upgrades, including a new, extended edit and mastered audio by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering.
If you can't tune into the stream, the shows will be available on demand for nugs.net subscribers. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign-up for a free seven-day trial. It's worth noting that nugs.net, like LiveMetallica.com, houses a huge archive of Metallica concerts from the last 40 years. Get more details here.