Michael Bublé, Deftones fan?

That's right — the Canadian traditional pop crooner known for his smooth vocals and jubilant Christmas renditions is a big fan of the Chino Moreno-led rockers.

It's something Bublé made apparent this week by way of an Instagram Story on his official profile at the photo and video-sharing social network. The singer giddily showed off some Deftones merch and reported that he's quite fond of the California-based band's new album, Ohms, their ninth studio effort.

Deftones subsequently shared the Story on their own Instagram, as did the group's bassist, Sergio Vega, via his personal page. From there, other fans lit up Reddit and Twitter with word of Bublé's Deftones fandom.

The vocalist's unexpected rep for the band showed him jumping in the air while wearing one of the exclusive Deftones hoodies manufactured for the Ohms album cycle. In the Story, he also tagged the record's title track, as Metal Hammer pointed out, and offered some encouraging words for the group.

"Thank you @deftones for the swag!" Bublé enthused. "I'm absolutely loving your new record Ohms!"

However, it's seemingly not the first time the jazzy songster has displayed his love for the band. As listeners on Reddit recalled, Bublé previously praised Deftones' work when their preceding album, 2016's Gore, came out.

Is it surprising that the soulful crooner has a penchant for the Deftones? Perhaps. Still, when one looks deep enough, there are plenty of celebrities who are likewise unabashed metalheads.

It just goes to show that you never know who's listening.