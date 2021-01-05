Mike Shinoda Wants to Produce Fans’ Music on Twitch

In 2020, Mike Shinoda turned to fans on Twitch for musical ideas that turned into a collaborative series of Dropped Frames albums. In 2021, he's looking to tap into the talent of some of his Twitch followers, offering to produce their music.

Speaking in a newly posted video, the Linkin Park musician and solo artist stated, "I wanna do something different with my socials and my Twitch channel for 2021. So today we kind of came up with this in the chat on Twitch. I want to find vocalists and songwriters who are out there that maybe don't have access to good producers or knowledge yet about how to produce a track, I want to find you and take your vocal and your song and I'll produce it live on Twitch and I'll try to do that as often as I can."

Shinoda stated that it's a loosely based concept with the Twitch community serving as his "A&Rmy" helping to bring deserving musicians to his attention. Those interested can also use the hashtag #ShinodaProduceMe to help garner attention that they want the Linkin Park vet to help out with their music."

Writing on Instagram with the accompanying video, Shinoda states, "For 2021, I wanted to find a way to give back to my amazing community online. I’m looking for vocalists, rappers, and songwriters who need help getting to the next level. If I find someone great, I’ll produce their track, live on my Twitch channel. There’s no formal contest, just an intention."

He offered a few caveats, stating, "My only 'rules' are 1.) I’m not doing vocals, 2.) I’d like the artist to only contribute vocals and one instrument, nothing filled-out, just the 'song,' and 3.) no back-seat producing, the track has to be in my hands until I feel like I’m done. If you want to participate, go talk to the fans on Twitch.tv/OfficialMikeShinoda."

While many fans know Shinoda as the co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for Linkin Park, it's important to note that he's not a newcomer to production. He's produced albums for his own projects - Linkin Park, Fort Minor and The X-ecutioners - while also working behind the boards with One OK Rock, Cypress Hill and Lupe Fiasco among others. He's also produced a number of remix albums and mixtapes and worked in soundtrack scoring.

So if you're interested in working with Shinoda and having him produce your music, start by getting involved with his Twitch channel community.