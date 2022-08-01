Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video

Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.

In May, YouTube launched a new feature called "most-replayed." Though the concept itself is rather self-explanatory, it essentially allows viewers to see a graph of the most popular moments in videos, as they were played over and over the most frequently. We already used it to see the most-replayed parts of Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" video in early June, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Since the release of Slipknot's The End, So Far is now less than two months away, we wanted to analyze the most-replayed scenes from the video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," which they released about two weeks ago. Though there is a bit of a mysterious, cult-like storyline laced between the footage of the 'Knot performing the song, Slipknot fans seemed to be more concerned about the members of the band themselves.

The first segment of the video that appears to have been replayed a lot is the opening of the song, which features Corey Taylor singing a couple of lines in a cappella. In the video, it starts around the 0:35 mark, and he basically just stares at the camera during this part. It's pretty creepy.

The next two most-replayed scenes are centered around Sid Wilson, probably because his new "mask" is a drastic comparison to its predecessor — which he actually still carries around with him. The first of these two starts around 2:43, and the second occurs a minute later at around 3:44.

What's even creepier than the fact that Wilson uses his We Are Not Your Kind mask as a prop in the video is that it's animatronic. The band posted a clip of the mask while they performed "The Chapeltown Rag," and it actually appeared to be singing along to the song. So maybe Maggots returned to the aforementioned scenes in the video for "The Dying Song" to see if it was also singing there.

It's easy to see the most-replayed parts of any YouTube video, particularly on the app. As you drag the playback cursor, a gray graph will appear above it. The higher the peak, the more plays that scene received.

