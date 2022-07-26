The facial disguise that Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson wore amid the masked metal band's We Are Not Your Kind era over the last few years has seemingly come to eerie, animatronic life sans its host musician. That's how it appears when the mask sings along during a Slipknot show.

Fans already got a subtle view of the mask's movements in the music video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," the Slipknot single that emerged last week. In the clip, Wilson's WANYK mask is supplanted by a new, robot-like mask for the first time. Slipknot's seventh studio album, The End, So Far, comes out this fall.

See the singing mask toward the bottom of this post.

In a video shared by Slipknot Tuesday (July 26), the old mask is perched at the edge of Wilson's turntables as it appears to mime movements to the band's performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" during a concert. (The tune was a pre-release single last year; it will also appear on The End, So Far.)

The WANYK mask's features look akin to the face of an older person. In "The Dying Song" music video, Wilson's new mask is more mechanical and metallic, almost resembling a metal duck. However, in Tuesday's live video, Wilson is wearing yet another new mask.

The turntablist, who recently underwent treatment for knee issues, is currently expecting a child with his partner, Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" continues through the U.S. this September with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See the dates below and get tickets here.

Slipknot Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ GS Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.