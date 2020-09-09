Motionless In White Cover The Killers’ “Somebody Told Me” and It Really Works — Listen

Motionless In White have covered the Killers' "Somebody Told Me," and it sounds perfect.

The cover, which follows on from the release of the band's Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection EP earlier this year, is a great match for frontman Chris Motionless' distinctive vocals.

Check it out below:

Commenting on the release of the "Somebody Told Me" cover, Motionless said the following: “During quarantine we wanted to continue to see what new projects we could push ourselves to create. We’ve always wanted to take a shot at covering an iconic alternative song, and "Somebody Told Me" has always been one of those tracks that oozes pure energy, and has crazy good hooks that we felt we could transform into a great rock version. We are very happy to present this cover as one of the projects birthed out of the Covid down time and hope it’s fun for all fans to check out and tap their feet to."

Motionless In White's last album, Disguise, dropped in 2019, peaking at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. "Somebody Told Me" was originally released by indie-rock heavyweights the Killers in 2004 as part of their debut LP, Hot Fuss.

The Killers "Somebody Told Me" Lyrics (via Genius):

[Verse 1] Breaking my back just to know your name Seventeen tracks and I've had it with this game

I'm breaking my back just to know your name

But heaven ain't close in a place like this

Anything goes but don't blink, you might miss

'Cause heaven ain't close in a place like this I said, oh, heaven ain't close in a place like this Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (Ooh-ooh)

Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight

[Chorus] Well, somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

[Verse 2] Ready? Let's roll onto something new

Taking its toll then I'm leaving without you

'Cause heaven ain't close in a place like this

I said, oh, heaven ain't close in a place like this

Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (Ooh-ooh)

Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight

[Chorus] Well, somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A-rushing, rushing around

[Bridge] Pace yourself for me I said maybe, baby, please

But I just don't know now (Maybe, baby)

When all I want to do is try

[Chorus] Well, somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A-rushing, rushing around

Somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A-rushing, rushing around

Somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A-rushing, rushing around

25 Scene Albums Turning 10 in 2020