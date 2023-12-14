Nikki Sixx Shares Rough Timetable for Release of New Motley Crue Music

When will Motley Crue fans get to hear the band's new songs they recorded earlier this year with guitarist John 5, Mick Mars' replacement?

It may be sooner than later, as Crue bassist Nikki Sixx shared on social media this week that Motley Crue will be releasing new music in 2024.

Crue-heads knew this was coming. After all, the band hit the studio with producer Bob Rock in April. Of course, Sixx and John 5 had already been writing and collaborating together, including for the new Crue songs on 2019's The Dirt soundtrack.

But this summer, ahead of Motley Crue's London show performed under the pseudonym Dogs of War — also the name of one of their new songs — the band shared 41 seconds of a mysterious track, which may or may not be "Dogs of War."

READ MORE: Motley Crue Rock London as 'Dogs of War' - See the Setlist, Video + More

New Motley Crue?

And not only is new Motley Crue on the way, according to Sixx, but the bassist is also working on an "animation project" with filmmaker Rob Minkoff, co-director of Disney's 1994 The Lion King.

"Yes @MotleyCrue will be releasing new music is 2024 and separately yes I am working with @RobMinkoff developing a new music related animation project," Sixx said on Wednesday.

"Good times ahead," he added.

In July, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil explained, "We went in the studio not too long ago — about six months ago — and recorded three new songs. And one of them is called 'Dogs Of War.'"

Mick Mars' Retirement From Touring

It was first revealed that Mars would stop performing with Motley Crue in an official statement in October 2022. His longtime battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of advanced arthritis, reportedly spurred the decision. But the guitarist later sured Motley Crue for apparently "unilaterally" removing him from the band, among other assertions.

Mars has since dove headfirst into his solo career, releasing the new solo singles "Loyal to the Lie" and "Right Side of Wrong" from his upcoming solo album, The Other Side of Mars.

Motley Crue North American Tour Dates

Dec. 31 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

May 3 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel

May 4 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Hotel

May 9 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

June 21 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 11 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

July 13 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Blues Fest