Mudvayne are indeed working on new music — what will be their first studio release in 14 years.

That's what Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray confirmed of the in-progress effort on Instagram last week. The rocker first teased the prospect from the reunited nu-metal outfit earlier in the month.

On April 10, Gray shared a photo of him recording vocals. He included a hashtag for Mudvayne, hinting heavily at renewed studio activity — though he didn't specify the project he was working on. Now, Gray has come out and said it's for upcoming Mudvayne music.

On April 13, Gray said it had been a "wild few days. From home to DFW to demo up some new Mudvayne! This will be the first music we have released in 14 years! Still not exactly sure when it will release but yeah…it’s coming! Pretty insane when you look at that number."

After Mudvayne split in 2010, Gray fronted Hellyeah until they took a hiatus not long after the death of their drummer Vinnie Paul. Mudvayne tour the U.S. this summer with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. Get Mudvayne tickets here. See the dates below Gray's photos.

Chad Gray Mudvayne Updates - April 2023

Mudvayne Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

July 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Amp.

July 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 – Scranton, Pa. @ Montage Mtn Pavilion

July 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 29 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Amp.

July 30 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Aug. 1 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Star Lake Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

Aug. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 6 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Aug. 8 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Aug. 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Ctr

Aug. 12 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Sticl

Aug. 17 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

Aug. 19 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

Aug. 22 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Amp.

Aug. 25 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 26 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green