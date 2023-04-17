Mudvayne Working on First New Music in 14 Years, Chad Gray Confirms
Mudvayne are indeed working on new music — what will be their first studio release in 14 years.
That's what Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray confirmed of the in-progress effort on Instagram last week. The rocker first teased the prospect from the reunited nu-metal outfit earlier in the month.
On April 10, Gray shared a photo of him recording vocals. He included a hashtag for Mudvayne, hinting heavily at renewed studio activity — though he didn't specify the project he was working on. Now, Gray has come out and said it's for upcoming Mudvayne music.
On April 13, Gray said it had been a "wild few days. From home to DFW to demo up some new Mudvayne! This will be the first music we have released in 14 years! Still not exactly sure when it will release but yeah…it’s coming! Pretty insane when you look at that number."
After Mudvayne split in 2010, Gray fronted Hellyeah until they took a hiatus not long after the death of their drummer Vinnie Paul. Mudvayne tour the U.S. this summer with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. Get Mudvayne tickets here. See the dates below Gray's photos.
Chad Gray Mudvayne Updates - April 2023
Mudvayne Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
July 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.
July 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Amp.
July 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 – Scranton, Pa. @ Montage Mtn Pavilion
July 28 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 29 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Amp.
July 30 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr
Aug. 1 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 2 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Star Lake Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr
Aug. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 6 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Aug. 8 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
Aug. 9 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Ctr
Aug. 12 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Sticl
Aug. 17 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.
Aug. 19 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre
Aug. 22 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.
Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Amp.
Aug. 25 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 26 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green