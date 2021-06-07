Addiction is prevalent in every walk of life, but music is one of the few professions where an individual can be open and honest about their struggles. In these interview moments, rock stars warn their fans about starting down a path of hard drugs.

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain rarely spoke candidly about heroin, but one audio interview saw Cobain go deep into the subject. “I used it, basically, as a pain medication — to get rid of a pain.” Cobain said. “In that sense, I don’t regret it, but anybody else who’s gonna get addicted to drugs are obviously gonna fuck up their lives eventually. If it doesn’t take a year, it’ll be next year. It’s so obvious — I’ve seen it happen with every person to ever get strung out. [Drugs] will fuck you up.”

Though he’s experienced periods of prolonged sobriety, Metallica’s James Hetfield has long struggled with alcoholism. With an intent to help fans who may be struggling, Hetfield got extremely honest about his rock-bottom moment.

“Basically, my wife threw me out of the house and said goodbye,” Hetfield said. “It took that shock and fear is a pretty good motivator. I certainly didn’t want to stop drinking, even then, but I knew that I couldn’t live without my family. That was more important.”

Watch these musicians warning fans about drugs in the Loud List below.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Musicians Warning Fans About Drugs