My Chemical Romance, The Darkness, Gogol Bordello + More Cover the Ramones for Charity

A collective of musicians has recorded a cover of the Ramones’ “I Believe in Miracles” to raise money for charity. A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Partners in Health, who specialize in treating infectious disease outbreaks around the world.

Under the name Rock for Hope, Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Rival Schools, CIV), Frank Turner, Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello, Hey Guy), Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Brett Anderson (The Donnas), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Nathen Maxwell (Flogging Molly, The Bunny Gang), Mike Miley (Rival Sons), and Roy Cardenas (Mutemath) have come together for the Ramones cover, originally released on the iconic band’s 1989 album, Brain Drain.

Inspired by his mother, who works as a staff nurse at New York Presbyterian/Queens hospital, Boris Pelekh organized the project. “It was roughly around late March 2020 when her hospital became a central hotspot of the pandemic in NYC, and her unit was repurposed for COVID-19 patients,” Pelekh explains.

“The situation was growing more and more grim by the day, as I would get reports from her every night. It became very tough for me to simply isolate at home and not try and help somehow. Since I play guitar in a very influential punk-rock band; Gogol Bordello, I decided to grab a bunch of friends from other beloved rock and punk bands to come together virtually, and make a multimedia version of a hopeful and anthemic punk-rock song. I wanted to raise people's spirits and help fund a charitable organization dealing with COVID-19.

“My mom always complained about the lack of PPE in her hospital, so I went out searching for a charitable organization that specifically funded PPE and other medical equipment for healthcare workers. I found the highly reputable Partners In Health who were very closely aligned with my objective and were working on an international level.

“I picked one of the most timeless punk bands from Queens; Ramones. Their song ‘I Believe in Miracles’ could not be a better fit. Partners In Health loved the idea and we quickly affiliated to get this video to be a fundraiser for PPE and other medical equipment across the world. With all set in place, the individual band members sent me their parts, and I threw together this multimedia collaboration of Ramones' ‘I Believe in Miracles.’

“#rockforhopeproject's motto is simple, ‘If you're not in the position to give, share this video with someone that is.’”

The GoFundMe’s goal is to raise $20,000 for Partners in Health. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Watch the collaborative performance of “I Believe in Miracles” below and if you’re able, consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign.

#rockforhopeproject - I Believe in Miracles (Ramones)