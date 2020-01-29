My Chemical Romance Will Headline 2020 Aftershock Festival

My Chemical Romance have been announced as the Saturday headliner of the 2020 Aftershock Festival, which will be held in Sacramento, California from Oct. 9 through 11.

The emo darlings are just the second act to be announced for the fall fest. Previously, it was revealed that Metallica would perform on the opening and closing nights of this year's event, which is one of five dual appearances by the band at 2020 U.S. festivals.

For the reunited group, this appearance is the only their second U.S. show on the books, the other being their comeback show which took place on Dec. 20 at a relatively intimate show in Los Angeles with a few thousand screaming fans in attendance. However, shortly after the Aftershock announcement went public, a full North American tour announcement followed. See the dates below.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance will be performing sporadically around the globe and it was earlier this week that they added a handful of European tour dates to their already scheduled overseas appearances.

Stay tuned for more updates as the remainder of the Aftershock Festival lineup will be revealed in the future.

My Chemical Romance 2020 North American Dates

Sept. 09 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown

Sept. 22 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 04 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena