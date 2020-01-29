My Chemical Romance Will Headline 2020 Aftershock Festival
My Chemical Romance have been announced as the Saturday headliner of the 2020 Aftershock Festival, which will be held in Sacramento, California from Oct. 9 through 11.
The emo darlings are just the second act to be announced for the fall fest. Previously, it was revealed that Metallica would perform on the opening and closing nights of this year's event, which is one of five dual appearances by the band at 2020 U.S. festivals.
For the reunited group, this appearance is the only their second U.S. show on the books, the other being their comeback show which took place on Dec. 20 at a relatively intimate show in Los Angeles with a few thousand screaming fans in attendance. However, shortly after the Aftershock announcement went public, a full North American tour announcement followed. See the dates below.
Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance will be performing sporadically around the globe and it was earlier this week that they added a handful of European tour dates to their already scheduled overseas appearances.
Stay tuned for more updates as the remainder of the Aftershock Festival lineup will be revealed in the future.
My Chemical Romance 2020 North American Dates
Sept. 09 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 11 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest
Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 17 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown
Sept. 22 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 26 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Sept. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 04 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 08 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Every My Chemical Romance Song Ranked