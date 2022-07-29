My Chemical Romance have partnered with iconic streetwear brand Market and dropped a new collection today (July 29). Here's a look at the limited edition pieces that range from hats to cardigans.

My Chemical Romance came out with a collection with Market (and Market's longtime partner SMILEY) to honor their ongoing headlining tour and in anticipation of the upcoming When We Were Young Festival, which is taking place in Las Vegas Oct. 22, 23 and 29. The band's line pays homage to songs such as "Vampires Will Never Hurt You" and "The Black Parade."

MARKET, which was previously known as Chinatown MARKET, says their "capsule explores the rebellious attitude and emo aesthetic that MCR is known for worldwide." There's a cardigan, graphic tee, hoodie and a hat in the collection and the prices range from $45 to $150 and the sizing runs from small to XXL.

Take a look at the MARKET x MCR collab below and get more information and make your purchase here.

See the Limited Edition MARKET x My Chemical Romance Collection Take a look at the collab just dropped today.