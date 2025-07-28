My Chemical Romance Fans Share Reactions to Band Playing Unreleased ‘War Beneath the Rain’

My Chemical Romance played an unreleased song live for the first time in Los Angeles on Saturday, and fans are not okay.

What Is My Chemical Romance's New Song?

My Chemical Romance is currently in the middle of their "Long Live" The Black Parade North American Tour. The trek has spanned four shows so far, with the latest two coming at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 26-27.

The shows on the tour are split into two sets. The first set has the band playing 2006's The Black Parade in full, complete with an evolving storyline and potential Easter eggs each night. The second set features songs taken from the rest of MCR's catalog, with a couple of occasional covers.

Fans attending the first of the two Los Angeles shows were treated to an unreleased song called "War Beneath the Rain."

We were making a record that never came out, and this is one of the songs we really loved," MCR lead singer Gerard Way told the Dodger Stadium crowd before the opening notes of the unreleased track.

What My Chemical Romance Fans Are Saying About The Song

Social media immediately lit up with strong reactions from My Chemical Romance fans following the band playing "War Beneath The Rain" live for the first time.

Some MCR fans started trying the transcribe the song's lyrics since footage of the band playing "War Beneath the Rain" first popped up online.

Will There Be A New My Chemical Romance Album?

For those hoping that My Chemical Romance playing unreleased songs on tour means a new album is imminent, you might be waiting a while.

Before launching into "War Beneath the Rain," Way told the crowd MCR recorded the songs while in the studio with producer Doug McKean. The 54-year-old McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage in 2022. His family was in attendance on Saturday night.

Around that same time, the band released its first new music in eight years, a single called "The Foundations of Decay." There has so far been no confirmation that the two songs would have appeared on a scrapped album that was potentially called The Paper Kingdom.

But that hasn't stopped growing speculation on social media.

There's a separate theory that the date of MCR dropping a new album has been hidden among the props featured on stage during "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour shows.

Given the band played "War Beneath the Rain" as a tribute to McKean while his family was at the show, there is no guarantee it will make the set list on future tour stops. It was not part of the show the following night in Los Angeles.

The tour will next land in Arlington, Texas, for a show at Globe Life Field on Aug. 2.