My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Screams on New Ibaraki Song ‘Ronin’
Ibaraki, the blackened side project spearheaded by Trivium's Matt Heafy, have released another new single, "Rōnin," this time featuring a guest appearance from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who unleashes some pterodactyl screams across the nine-minute opus.
The track also features Ihsahn of Emperor fame, who collaborated with Heafy on several aspects of the forthcoming Rashomon album, due May 6. "Rōnin," which masterfully seesaws between delicate and melodic passages and bursts of outright extremity, follows the previously released singles, "Tamashii No Houkai" (also starring Ihsahn) and "Akuma," where Behemoth's Nergal lent his talents to the song.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway here is how monstrous Way sounds. It's not very often we get to hear him discharge harsh vocals, especially with such overwhelming force and with such prevalence within one individual song and it's a perfect palette cleanser before things return to a more normal capacity for the singer, who will finally hit the road on a long-awaited reunion tour with My Chem later this year.
For Heafy, it's a further sonic expansion that showcases his understanding of a wide range of metallic styles. The songwriting breadth is pretty wide open in Trivium and, with Ibaraki, that horizon is even more vast.
Listen to "Rōnin" further down the page and pre-order Rashomon at this location.
Ibaraki, "Rōnin" Lyrics
Still
I still feel you inside these broken bones
These scars are maps - legends foretold
My blade is weathered, covered with a coat
The blood of many I have
Poured
Down to the soil, my anger quenched the pain
Of ancient grounds that I have stained
The heads of many that will still be claimed
Are but warnings for the
Foes
Who try to capture everything of ours
Slaughtered people, slaves to starve
Skies, be my witness I will rid the earth
Of the scourge who took our blood
Standing on the plains
I am taken away
Carried through the gates
I will avenge my name
This rage shall not be tamed
Our lands are threatened by an invisible force
The concept of hatred: both spoken and verse
Plaguing the people - it poisons the mind
Teaching to hate that which is not their "kind"
Not one with the undead
Nor fodder for the live and fiending
I'm a challenger of every horde
That would try to live by loathsome reason
Take me back to the times when it was safe
Back where the rivers flowed, free by the lakes
Our lives are challenged by an invulnerable swarm
They know only hatred, fear, and discourse
Gathering strength so that I may defeat
These monsters whose minds are corrupt with disease
Guitar Solo: Ihsahn
