Ibaraki, the blackened side project spearheaded by Trivium's Matt Heafy, have released another new single, "Rōnin," this time featuring a guest appearance from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who unleashes some pterodactyl screams across the nine-minute opus.

The track also features Ihsahn of Emperor fame, who collaborated with Heafy on several aspects of the forthcoming Rashomon album, due May 6. "Rōnin," which masterfully seesaws between delicate and melodic passages and bursts of outright extremity, follows the previously released singles, "Tamashii No Houkai" (also starring Ihsahn) and "Akuma," where Behemoth's Nergal lent his talents to the song.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway here is how monstrous Way sounds. It's not very often we get to hear him discharge harsh vocals, especially with such overwhelming force and with such prevalence within one individual song and it's a perfect palette cleanser before things return to a more normal capacity for the singer, who will finally hit the road on a long-awaited reunion tour with My Chem later this year.

For Heafy, it's a further sonic expansion that showcases his understanding of a wide range of metallic styles. The songwriting breadth is pretty wide open in Trivium and, with Ibaraki, that horizon is even more vast.

Listen to "Rōnin" further down the page and pre-order Rashomon at this location.

Ibaraki, "Rōnin" Lyrics

Still

I still feel you inside these broken bones

These scars are maps - legends foretold

My blade is weathered, covered with a coat

The blood of many I have Poured

Down to the soil, my anger quenched the pain

Of ancient grounds that I have stained

The heads of many that will still be claimed

Are but warnings for the Foes

Who try to capture everything of ours

Slaughtered people, slaves to starve

Skies, be my witness I will rid the earth

Of the scourge who took our blood Standing on the plains

I am taken away

Carried through the gates

I will avenge my name

This rage shall not be tamed Our lands are threatened by an invisible force

The concept of hatred: both spoken and verse

Plaguing the people - it poisons the mind

Teaching to hate that which is not their "kind" Not one with the undead

Nor fodder for the live and fiending

I'm a challenger of every horde

That would try to live by loathsome reason Take me back to the times when it was safe

Back where the rivers flowed, free by the lakes Standing on the plains

I am taken away Carried through the gates

I will avenge my name

This rage shall not be tamed Our lives are challenged by an invulnerable swarm

They know only hatred, fear, and discourse

Gathering strength so that I may defeat

These monsters whose minds are corrupt with disease Not one with the undead

Nor fodder for the live and fiending

I'm a challenger of every horde

That would try to live by loathsome reason Take me back to the times when it was safe

Back where the rivers flowed, free by the lakes Standing on the plains

I am taken away

Carried through the gates

I will avenge my name

This rage shall not be tamed Guitar Solo: Ihsahn Still

I still feel you inside these broken bones

These scars are maps - legends foretold

My blade is weathered, covered with a coat

The blood of many I have Poured

Down to the soil, my anger quenched the pain

Of ancient grounds that I have stained

The heads of many that will still be claimed

Are but warnings for the Foes

Who try to capture everything of ours

Slaughtered people, slaves to starve

Skies, be my witness I will rid the earth

Of the scourge who took our blood Standing on the plains

I am taken away

Carried through the gates I will avenge my name

This rage shall not be tamed

Ibaraki, "Rōnin" ft. Gerard Way + Ihsahn