Will Motley Crue singer Vince Neil be ready to go for the band's Stadium Tour next year? After last month's incident that saw the reportedly struggling vocalist walk offstage during a solo performance, Nonpoint drummer Robb Rivera contemplated the question.

Though that's not to say Rivera, the co-founder of the nu-metal mainstays that just released their latest single "Ruthless," isn't rooting for the Motley Crue frontman. The Nonpoint member, when asked, signaled his wishes for a triumphant Neil return when the already twice-postponed Motley Crue trek alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett kicks off next June.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I feel bad for Vince," Rivera told Sofa King Cool Magazine in a video interview that emerged on Friday (June 25). "You know, Motley Crue is such a great band. [Neil]'s got a year to get it together for next year. And, I mean, it's sad, but I still love Motley Crue, regardless. But I know he's had some struggles and getting older, stuff like that, it happens."

The drummer continued, "Not everyone can be a Rob Halford, where you can still sing, or like Ronnie James Dio before he passed — he was still singing at a high level. But, you know, you have to take care of yourself. And I don't know Vince personally, but I hope he takes the right steps. Because I know that Def Leppard and Motley Crue together is gonna be an amazing tour. I mean, anybody who lived that era, it's gonna be like high school all over again."

Rivera added that some "just like to put a negative light on things" when prompted for his thoughts on the amount of coverage that followed Neil's onstage exit. Still, the drummer "hope[s] he pulls it together."

Def Leppard's Phil Collen also recently made remarks about Vince Neil. After the Motley Crue singer's ill-fated May solo gig, a follow-up show was canceled. Neil is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Monsters on the Mountain festival in Tennessee this October.

Elsewhere in Rivera's interview, he discussed Nonpoint's plan to issue three consecutive EPs before collecting them together as a new album. Nonpoint's last album, X, came out in 2018. Since then, the act has released an online docuseries called A Path to Independence about going indie and starting their own label.

Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Talks to Sofa King Cool Magazine - June 25, 2021