Members of Megadeth, FFDP + 40 More Artists to Live Stream Music Fundraiser

Megadeth's David Ellefson has teamed with the Grammy Music Education Coalition to host the star-studded "Oh Say Can You Stream" music benefit this Saturday (April 11). The live-streamed event will also feature appearances from members of Five Finger Death Punch (Chris Kael), Anthrax (Charlie Benante) and many more.

All told, over 40 musicians and actors will take part in the drive to raise money for Ellefson's "School's Out" initiative. The program provides online lessons and instruments to children and aspiring musicians during COVID-19-related downtime. Other relief charities focused on the novel coronavirus will benefit as well.

Spearheaded by the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, the live stream will find the Megadeth bassist's bandmates Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro joining in. Other rockers set to take part include Alice Cooper, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Frank Hannon (Tesla) and Elias Soriano (Nonpoint).

One highlight of the fundraiser will be a remote acoustic set from Ellefson's eponymous solo band. The performance will include the group's new single "Simple Truth," which arrives on digital music outlets Friday (April 10) with all proceeds going to the Italian Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts.

"When we launched the 'School's Out' initiative, we realized the immediate impact it had, as we got almost 1000 applications in the first week," explains Thom Hazaert, lead vocalist of Ellefson's solo band and the musician's right-hand man. "We very quickly realized this was something we needed to take to the next level, and really began serious fundraising efforts to increase the scope of what we were able to do."

Tune into the charitable live stream this Saturday at 3PM CT / 4PM ET via Ellefson's Facebook page and YouTube channel, or the Grammy Music Education Coalition's Twitch and Facebook pages. It will also be available to view on the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation's Facebook page.

See a list of all the participating "Oh Say Can You Stream" performers below.

"Oh Say Can You Stream" Performances + Appearances

Bumblefoot

Clint Lowery (Sevendust) *

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper)

The Loyal Order*

Andre Comeau (The Real World NYC, Reigndance) *

Terry Ilous (XYZ, ex-Great White)

Mark Slaughter

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run DMC)

Danny Cooksey (Terminator 2, Salute Your Shorts)

Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth)

Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Mark “Weissguy” Weiss (Legendary Rock Photographer)

Daniel de los Reyes (Zac Brown Band)

John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band)

Elias Soriano (Nonpoint)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Rob Caggiano (Volbeat)

Greg Hetson (The Circle Jerks)

Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick) *

Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe)

Drake Bell *

Alice and Sheryl Cooper

Rich Ross (Freddy Jones Band)

Chris Poland (Ex-Megadeth)

Marc Rizzo (Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy)

Frank Hannon (Tesla) *

Dash Cooper (CO-OP)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies)

Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th/First Jason)

Adam Green (Director – Hatchet, Horror Legend)

Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)

Chip Z’Nuff (E’Nuff Z’Nuff)

PJ Farley (Trixter, RA) *

Drew Fortier (Dwellers – Ellefson Films)

Dson (Rapper) *

Scott Schiaffo (Clerks, Vulgar, Musician, Author)

Brian O’Halloran (Clerks, Clerks 2, Mallrats, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob)

Marilyn Ghigliotti (Clerks)

Ernie O’Donnell (Clerks, Chasing Amy)

Larry Thomas ("The Soup Nazi" – Seinfeld, Austin Powers)

Lew Temple (The Walking Dead, The Devil’s Rejects, 31)

Stephen Costantino (Gamorrean Guard – Return of the Jedi)

+ more TBA

* denotes performances