Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John are collaborating on a song.

That's the word according to the latest update on Ozzy from his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. She shared the news with her co-hosts on CBS daytime talk show The Talk Monday (Jan. 6) while noting that 2020 will be Ozzy's year for "wellness" along with the rocker spending much time on the road performing.

Asked by fellow The Talk presenter Carrie Ann Inaba what the new year has in store for legendary singer, Sharon spilled the beans about the Elton John collaboration. However, it's currently unclear if the song will appear on Ozzy's upcoming album, Ordinary Man, the anticipated effort expected to arrive later this month.

"A lot of good things," Sharon replied. "Wellness. To get back with his band. To get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans. Yes, there is new music and it's great. He's got all his friends playing on it. He's doing a song with Elton [John]. There is so much good stuff. Good things."

High-profile collaborations with Ozzy are nothing new. After all, the former Black Sabbath singer hooked up with rapper Post Malone earlier this year. That partnership led to "Under the Graveyard" producer Andrew Watt, a frequent Posty collaborator, working with Ozzy on his forthcoming album. Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith also contribute to the effort.

Last month, Ozzy shared a Christmastime playlist on Spotify, and the rocker's late-'70s dark period was vividly captured onscreen in the Jonas Åkerlund-directed clip for "Under the Graveyard." Elsewhere, Ozzy revealed that he hasn't released what he considers his Sgt. Pepper album.