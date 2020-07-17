Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy ‘Doing Really Good’ + Working on New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's farewell tour has been plagued by a litany of health issues that have sidelined the singer since late 2018 — multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu, a burst blood vessel in his eye, a grisly fall that dislodged metal rods in his body from a previous accident and the onset of Parkinson's Disease. But his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, insists he's currently doing well and has started work on a new album.

Sharon provided an update on the Prince of Darkness' health while wrapping up her appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast (audio below), hosted by the Jackass film star. "He's doing good. He's doing really, really good," admitted Sharon. "He's had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point they thought he would never walk again, but he is. He's walking and he's doing great," she continued.

"He's been hit by so much medically," she lamented to Steve-O, before offering an encouraging message when she added, "but he is doing good. He's getting stronger every day."

This news is especially reassuring given the grim picture painted by Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx earlier in July. Without offering any context to his answer, Sixx plainly declared, "Someone said he isn't doing good health wise. That makes me sad. We love him," when a fan asked how Ozzy was doing.

Elaborating further on Ozzy's medical woes, Sharon explained, "To be hit with the spinal injury and then what it had done was it kind of started off the Parkinson's that he had the gene for but was never activated... he just had the gene. It's like having the breast cancer gene but it never comes into fruition, it never gets alive and he had the Parkinson's gene and this accident just sparked it off. He kind of had a double dose of everything, but he's doing good."

Known to be an unflappable pillar of strength, Sharon did speak to the personal toll it takes to see her husband have to fight through these times of difficulty. "It's heartbreaking to see this. He's had this ride in his life then suddenly — BOOM — you are floored and to have your health taken away... No matter what you've got, money wise or anything in the world, [there are things you] can't fix."

Despite all this, don't count Ozzy out by any means. He released Ordinary Man earlier this year, his first full length solo album since 2010, and work on a follow-up is already happening. And that farewell tour? Have we seen the last of Ozzy? Not a chance, at least according to Sharon.

"He's starting his second album with [Ordinary Man producer] Andrew Watt right now and you can't stop him," an upbeat Sharon professed.

"Ozzy says that as far as performing goes, he had to end it his way," she affirmed, detailing, "It was his farewell tour that he was on [when health problems manifested], but he still had a year to do of that tour and there were seats sold for the next year but the accident stopped it all. But he said it's not going to end just like that — it's going to end his way. He's going to go back out and even if it's just one huge show to say goodbye, he's going to do it."

Sharon Osbourne on 'Steve-O's Wild Wide!' Podcast