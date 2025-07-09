Just in case you didn't get emotional enough while watching Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert, new audio of Osbourne's isolated vocals during the event has surfaced to uncork your tear ducts.

You can listen to the audio, which vocal coach and content creator Dimitris Barmpas shared on Instagram, below.

The Prince of Darkness delivered a five-song solo set at last weekend's star-studded event, which marked his final live performance and first proper concert in nearly seven years.

One of the emotional high points of Osbourne's set was the 1991 power ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home." It was already one of the most emotionally resonant songs Osbourne's catalog, and it took on a new poignance as the 76-year-old metal legend sang it before a crowd of 40,000 adoring fans.

Fans React to Ozzy's Heartfelt Vocals at Farewell Concert

Osbourne did not deliver a technically perfect performance — but that did nothing to diminish its power. No reasonable person expected a flawless vocal from the singer, given his myriad health issues (including Parkinson's disease) over the past few years.

On the contrary, Osbourne's battle-scarred performance gave "Mama, I'm Coming Home" even more emotional heft than it had before. It was the sound of a legend summing up a fantastical life and career full of ups and downs in one final performance.

Fans and fellow metal artists shared these sentiments in the comments.

"I think everyone in the audience broke down at this point," Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz commented. "I know I did. It was surreal."

Another Instagram user wrote: "I saw a tired King give everything for the kingdom he built. Long live the Prince of Darkness."