Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band.

After word emerged last month that Pantera would tour in 2023 with the reformulated lineup, rock and metal fans responded to the news. Last week, it was suddenly revealed that the reunion would actually kick off late this year with four shows in December. Pantera released a teaser video for the reunion.

So what does Taylor think? Rock radio host Eddie Trunk asked the Slipknot vocalist about it on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week (Aug. 30).

"I know everybody in the [current Pantera] band; I knew everybody in the prior band," Taylor replied. "So it's interesting. I know there's a lot of debate about it. All I'm going to say is that I'm stoked to see these songs played live. I'm stoked to see it done with respect." (via Blabbermouth)

The Slipknot rocker continued, "Whether anybody wants to admit that or not, these fans online, they wanna admit this or not, you're talking about two dudes [Charlie and Zakk] who not only knew the brothers from years ago, knew them before Pantera was even a thing."

He added, "They were friends with those guys from when Pantera was still playing clubs, and they would go and hang out with them when those respective bands would go and play Dallas; they would go and hang out with those dudes. So then when Pantera becomes massive, lo and behold they're touring with their friends."

Slipknot's worldwide "Knotfest Roadshow" is actually playing a big part in the Pantera reunion. That's because the resurrected Pantera will play three out of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America this December.

Knotfest comes to Colombia on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Campin Circuit of Bogota. The show will feature Judas Priest as headliners with Pantera also atop the bill. Knotfest Colombia also features Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura and more.

Then there's Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil, also with Pantera. The bills for both include Slipknot, Judas Priest and Bring Me the Horizon. Knotfest Chile will take place at Estadio Monumental in Santiago on Sunday, Dec. 11. Knotfest Brasil is Sunday, Dec. 18, at Sao Paulo's Sambodromo do Anhembi.

Pantera have also been confirmed to play the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2.

Before that, Slipknot will tour in September with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. (Get tickets to that tour here.)

Original Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018 from heart failure. His brother, original Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, was murdered onstage in 2004 during a show by his and Paul's post-Pantera act, Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in their home state of Texas. Pantera last released the studio album Reinventing the Steel in 2000.

Pantera, "Walk" (Music Video)