Paramore’s Hayley Williams + Taylor York Confirm They’re Dating

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams and Taylor York, one of her two bandmates in the re-emerging pop-rock act, have confirmed they are dating each other. The admission came in a new interview with the band.

Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further, a parenthesized note acknowledged in the interview in The Guardian on Thursday (Sept. 29). The confirmation ends years of speculation about the pair's relationship, according to Billboard.

Paramore were being interviewed because This Is Why, the group's long-awaited sixth studio album, was announced this week. The title track, the first single, emerged the same day (Sept. 28). It is Paramore's first new music in the five years since their last album in 2017. This Is Why arrives Feb. 10, 2023.

Taylor York and Hayley Williams of Paramore (2013) York and Williams in 2013. (Suzi Pratt, Getty Images) loading...

In the new interview, Paramore also affirmed they are no longer a Christian band. They join several other ex-Christian rock and metal artists. Paramore's members are all at different stages of unravelling their relationship to faith, the article stated.

Williams explains, "You're brought up being told something is ultimate, you unpack that and then find out that it's tangled up with some other random shit over here."

She adds, "Zac [Paramore's Zac Farro] and Taylor are the most gentle and kind about it, whereas I feel like my teeth are knives and I'm spewing fire, trying to throw all of it over the side of a cliff. It's good to be challenged — like Taylor reminds me all the time, you can't generalize. I can be very dualistic when it comes to good people and bad people, and a lot of the record talks about what it means that people aren't just that."

In October, Paramore will launch their first concert tour in four years. Get tickets here and see the dates underneath the music video for "This Is Why."

Paramore, "This Is Why" (Music Video)

Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music

Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.

Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest

A Brief History of Recorded Music Formats Music formats from yesteryear's first wax cylinders to today's modern streaming services…