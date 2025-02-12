Did You Know Paramore’s Hayley Williams Was Part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Did you know that Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams was technically part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend?

This year's Halftime Show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar as its performer, but Williams managed to sneak her way into the set through her vegan hair dye company Good Dye Young. The dancers that supported Lamar and guest star SZA during the show sported a red and black split dye hairstyle that was colored with Williams' brand.

"Screaming at my TV!" Williams commented on Good Dye Young's Super Bowl post.

SZA previously used Good Dye Young to color her hair, according to posts on the brand's Instagram.

Hayley Williams Founded Good Dye Young Eight Years Ago

The Paramore rockstar founded Good Dye Young in 2016 with her longtime hair and makeup stylist Brian O'Connor, according to the company's website. The very first product the brand launched was Riot — the bright orange color that Williams popularized in the mid-2000s when Paramore released the album of the same name.

"Each launch that we do, each collection of color, has a story behind it. It has a message," Williams said in a video last year celebrating the brand's seventh year of existence. "Good Dye Young is about inclusivity and self-expression. We see it as an accessory just as much as people see makeup, tattoos, the clothes you put on everyday."

Good Dye Young products can be purchased online through the company's website, but it's also available in many retail stores as well. You can use their "Store Locator" tool to see where to purchase it in person near you.