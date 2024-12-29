Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases First-Ever Solo Tour in 2025

This past Friday (Dec. 27), Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to help commemorate her 36th birthday, and in doing so, she alluded to potentially embarking on her first-ever solo tour sometime next year.

In the post – shared by fan account weare_paramore – Williams begins by writing:

Thanks for the birthday wishes. It’s beautiful to feel seen and celebrated. 35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see. 36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for. I’m still in the dirt, ready for whatever might grow. Fruit?

Then, in a slyly crossed-out paragraph, she adds: “I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now. That is, if the world doesn’t fucking stop before then. Here’s hoping. Hayley.”

Naturally, her followers have responded with a ton of enthusiasm at the prospect of seeing Williams perform her solo work in concert. For instance, two Instagram users respectively responded: “I am so happy she decided to do this! I cannot wait!” and “I [would] be over the moon if she did an Auckland solo concert!”

As fans likely know, Williams was scheduled to take her debut solo record – 2020’s Petals for Armor – on the road in 2020; however, and as Billboard confirmed back then, the tour was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post explaining the cancelation (per Billboard), Williams explained [sic]: “Hi friends, yes, it’s true. the remaining dates for Petals For Armor have been officially cancelled. this year has been hard on everybody for lots of different reasons. im sorry to add to that list… sorry for myself and for yall. refunds are available.”

Luckily, she was still able to do a short but sweet NPR “Tiny Desk” (Home) show in December 2020.

As for Paramore, they issued their sixth studio album (and first since 2017’s After Laughter) – This Is Why – in 2023. It received widespread acclaim from fans and journalists, and earlier this year, Paramore became the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards. Around the same time, they also issued a statement on their newfound state as a “freshly independent” act following their departure from Atlantic Records.

If Williams indeed tours next year, she’ll almost certainly pick up where she left off with Petals for Armor, as well as include tracks from its 2021 follow-up: Flowers for Vases / Descansos).

Would you be down to see a Hayley Williams solo show? Let us know!