Pearl Jam to Perform at Oceanside Festivals on Both Coasts

Pearl Jam will headline a pair of separate oceanside festivals on both U.S. coasts as summer heads into fall later this year.

The first of the two, the third annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival, will occupy three stages along the coastline of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Sept. 19-20. After that, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder's own Ohana Festival will light up Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, Sept. 25-27.

The 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival finds Pearl Jam headlining above The Avett Brothers, Cage the Elephant, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Dirty Heads, The Beach Boys and more. The event also includes pro surfing from athletes such as Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez and Brett Barley.

The top-billed acts leading the upcoming and fifth Ohana Fest are Kings of Leon (Sept. 25), a solo Vedder set (Sept. 26) and Pearl Jam themselves (Sept. 27). Additional performers across the three days include My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, The Pretenders, Mac DeMarco, Sharon Van Etten and others.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam announced their new album Gigaton, out March 27. So far, it's spawned the tunes "Dance of the Clairvoyants" and "Superblood Wolfmoon." An immersive Gigaton audio-video experience will occur in participating movie theaters on March 25.

For See.Hear.Now, two-day general admission tickets along with GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience packages go on sale Monday (March 9) at noon ET. Get those as well as more information here.

Tickets for Ohana Festival go live beginning this Friday (March 13) at 10 AM local time. Check that out here.