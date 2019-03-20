For years, punk music has been closely tied to sports like biking and skateboarding, and this June, Southern California will see them meld once again for the inaugural Gnarlytown: Bikes, Boards and Bands festival.

The event will feature a number of action sports athletes on hand to display their talents, while a main stage lineup of performers features some of punk's most iconic names. Pennywise and Rancid lead the music bill, which will also feature sets from Action Bronson, Off! and Madball.

Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge offers, "‘Gnarlytown’…guess the name says it all!! San Pedro has always been a town known for its rough edge...and on June 22nd we’re gonna crank that edge up a couple notches. What happens when you combine punk rock, rap, and hardcore bands on a pier with Travis Pastrana’s insanely demented Nitro Circus, and add a dose of Chris Cole’s infamous rail jam contest??? You get a crazy f’ing day full of music mayhem and more...more? Yep, craft beers will be flowing all day with some of the best local brews. The way I see it, this is a family friendly event that has something for everyone who rolls through the gates. Get your asses down to Berth 46 and let’s turn this sh*t up to 11. Once again, SGE is breaking all the rules, and we are beyond stoked to part of this amazing event!! See you fools in the pit!!”

Famous motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana says, “Crazy shenanigans and great music have always gone together well. I’m stoked to have the opportunity to ride in front of what’s sure to be a packed house and a great time. Between the Nitro Circus athletes, awesome bands like Pennywise and Rancid, and Chris Cole’s crew, Gnarlytown is going to be the one festival you cannot miss.”

Speaking of Cole, his Rail Jam Invitational will feature some of the top skateboarders, including Ryan Sheckler, Tom Asta, Chris Josli and more. Cole says, “Skateboarding and music are all about energy; it’s also a great experience for the skaters to be around the music and a great opportunity for the festivalgoers to enjoy something extra. I’d normally be invited to skate something like this and be stoked about it, and although I won’t be able to resist skating the course with my homies, I'm honored to be the one extending the invitation to an amazing event — in partnership with co-founders John Reese at SGE and Nitro Circus.”

The initial Gnarlytown event will take place Saturday, June 22 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday (March 22) at 10AM PT at the Gnarlytown website. There will also be VIP options with athlete signings and merch bundles available.

