Marilyn Manson may be part of the bill for Slipknot's London show next year, but a call for his removal via an online petition has been picking up momentum of late.

Local councilor Anton Georgiou has been leading the movement, expressing his concern about the singer's involvement in the show given the legal issues that the musician has faced concerning sexual assault allegations.

Manson has denied the allegations made against him and several of the cases have been settled or dropped. One case involving his former personal assistant remains active and in 2025, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office revealed that they would not be pressing charges against Manson after undertaking a four-year investigation into the allegations against him.

Despite the lack of prosecution, the backlash against the singer as he's returned to music has continued.

The Petition to Remove Marilyn Manson From Slipknot's 2027 London Show

The July 3, 2027 concert at London's Wembley Stadium will be headlined by Slipknot with support from Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed.

"Someone who faces such serious allegations should not be playing at our national stadium," Georgiou states in a video short accompanying the petition. According to the councilor, he initially reached out to Wembley Stadium asking them review the matter before eventually drafting the petition via Change.org to strengthen the argument of public opinion.

The petition reads as follows:

For survivors of sexual assault, it is disheartening and deeply concerning to witness venues like Wembley Stadium extend a platform to individuals accused of such heinous acts. In July 2027 as part of Slipknot's tour, Wembley is set to host Marilyn Manson – real name Brian Hugh Warner - an artist facing serious accusations from multiple women, including claims of sexual assault.

Mr Warner wasn’t found not guilty when previous lawsuits were brought against him by four women - the cases were thrown out as they exceeded the statute of limitations. He will be heading back to court in November 2027 to face a jury trial after a U.S. judge reinstated a lawsuit against him under a new law enabling old sexual assault cases to be heard.

A performer that continues to be accused of such serious crimes should not play at our national stadium until they are cleared of all charges. If Mr Warner is convicted at the upcoming trial, this would reflect extremely badly on the stadium, risk untold reputational damage and send the wrong message to survivors of sexual abuse.

In any other walk of life, an individual subject to these types of horrific allegations would be suspended from their profession, pending the outcome of a full and proper investigation. Why should music stars be treated differently?

There have been multiple previous examples of performers being shielded from the consequences of their horrific crimes by institutions that continue to profit from their work – that is often how they continue to get away with it for so long. In Mr. Warner’s case, he has even talked about committing violent and despicable acts against women in both his autobiography and in interviews.

By signing this petition, you add your voice to calls from more than a dozen global organisations - that work tirelessly to tackle the systemic issue of violence against women and girls - for the stadium to take a firm stand against continuing to platform performers such as Mr. Warner until the full legal process has taken its course.

The petition, which can be found at Change.org, just surpassed 20,000 signatures as of press time.

What Has Anton Georgiou Previously Said About the Marilyn Manson Booking for 2027?

The councilor has been vocal in his opposition. Back in October, he shared a video standing in front of Wembley Stadium in which he called out the venue's executives for allowing Manson to perform as part of the lineup.

"I was shocked to learn that Marilyn Manson has been booked to play here at Wembley, given the historic sexual abuse allegations made against him. This really does fly in the face of the council's ongoing work to tackle violence against women and girls and I'm so disappointed that Brent Council haven't put out a public statement in relation to this really controversial booking," he shared, adding, "The Brent Liberal Democrats are seeking a review of this decision by Wembley Stadium and we're also asking the stadium: what considerations were given to survivors of sexual abuse when this decision was made?"

READ MORE: Billy Corgan Defends 30-Year Friendship With Marilyn Manson

This is not the first time Manson has faced opposition since he returned to touring.

In 2025, Mexican governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona responded to backlash from citizens over a free concert performed by Marilyn Manson in the state of San Luis Potosí. The National Union of Parents had gathered over 6,000 signatures seeking to cancel the performance but it went on as scheduled.

Gallardo Cardona told Billboard prior to the show, "There will always be opposing voices and Marilyn Manson has faced them not just in Mexico but in other parts of the world too. But if he’s already performed in Rome, the cradle of Catholicism, why couldn’t he perform in San Luis Potosi? This isn’t about religion; it’s about cultural justice, about creating unity and we must do it through music.”

Meanwhile, a U.K. council leader for Bournemouth in the U.K. had also called for the cancellation of a Manson show in 2025 in order to "reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community."

Not long after, the first show of Manson's U.K. run in Brighton, England in October 2025 was canceled following protests from online campaign group No Stage For Abusers and MP (Member of Parliament) Siân Berry.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).