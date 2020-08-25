Pierce the Veil Vocalist Says Drummer Accused of Sexual Misconduct Left the Band in 2017

Pierce the Veil frontman Vic Fuentes recently claimed the band's drummer and his brother, Mike Fuentes, left the rock group in 2017 after sexual misconduct accusations plagued the percussionist. Yet Mike performed with the act as recently as a few months ago during an online broadcast.

In November 2017, Mike faced allegations of inappropriate behavior that included an accusation of sexual activity with a minor. The following month, Pierce the Veil addressed the complaints. At the time, an accompanying statement from Mike noted that he was stepping away from the band.

Vic confirmed that overall sequence of events in a response on Instagram late last week (Aug. 22). However, he failed to account for Mike's noticeable presence during a quarantine home performance video of "Hold on Till May" that Pierce the Veil shared this spring.

"Actually no Mike left the band back in 2017 but we're currently working on a new album and hoping to start touring again next year," Vic replied to a listener who asked if the drummer would appear on Pierce the Veil's next album. The remark appeared beneath an otherwise unrelated Aug.16 photo.

Still, in the performance video from April 12 of this year, Mike can be seen alongside Vic and Pierce the Veil's other members (guitarist Tony Perry and bassist Jaime Preciado), albeit remotely. All four musicians collaborated from separate locations on the clip dedicated to front-line workers.

"We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time," the band relayed with the video on Facebook. Before the performance, Pierce the Veil had primarily remained absent from the spotlight in the intervening years since Mike was confronted with the allegations.

"That is not the person I am, how I was raised, or the type of behavior that I condone," the drummer said in his 2017 statement. "I strongly believe in the empowerment of abuse victims, so if I have ever made anyone feel like they are less than equal, I am sincerely sorry."