Rapper Playboi Carti Drops Very Metal Merch to Backlash

Rapper Playboi Carti undoubtedly nods to heavy metal with his latest merchandise line, a range of tees and hoodies littered with upside-down crosses and evil-looking images. The clothing precedes the entertainer's second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, which comes out on Dec. 25.

But not every fan seems stoked about the new designs. When Loudwire's partner site, the hip-hop-focused XXL, shared images of the new Playboi Carti merch on Twitter, many commenters were aghast.

One remarked that Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, was "sellin one way tickets to hell" with the metal-inspired merchandise. "Never going to heaven if I wear this," another said. Some other users reacted with memes communicating shock at the clothing's imagery.

The collection clearly takes visual cues from hellish metal T-shirts of the past. Yet it ramps up the occultist vibes to near-ridiculous proportions. Not only do many of the items feature crucifixes turned upside down, one shirt features as many as 15 upturned crosses on the garment's face.

Somewhat inexplicably, another Playboi Carti T-shirt from the Whole Lotta Red line features the text "Falling in Reverse" — that's also the name of a popular metalcore band led by singer Ronnie Radke — on its front. The inscription surrounds a bold image of, yes, an upside-down crucifix.

What do you think of the new Playboy Carti merchandise? Would you wear one of the rapper's shirts with a large, upside-down crucifix emblazoned across your chest? (Although, for those looking to keep their evil somewhat miniaturized, there is a hoodie with a small black cat.)

See a few of the new Playboi Carti merch items below, and check out the rest at shop.playboicarti.com.

