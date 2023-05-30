Post Malone Comes to Punk Band’s Show Wearing Their Bootleg T-Shirt
Pop star Post Malone seemingly surprised the California hardcore act DRAIN when he arrived at their May 29 show in Salt Lake City wearing a bootleg T-shirt of the band.
Post Malone, or Posty, who first gained fame in hip-hop but has since dabbled in rock, country and beyond, is a known fan of aggressive music. He continually reaffirms his love for metal and punk by hanging with its creators and commending its late heroes. Post Malone cut his teeth in a metalcore band.
See the photo near the bottom of this page.
READ MORE: Post Malone Plays the Guitar on Every Song on His Upcoming Album 'Austin'
"Posty at the SLC show in the drain bootleg," DRAIN said alongside the image of the music celebrity standing arm-in-arm with the band.
DRAIN vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro said, "Post Malone at the drain show in SLC — in the dopest drain boot."
The DRAIN bootleg Post Malone wore to the show was created by the singer's photographer Adam DeGross, per the band. It reads, This Is Not a DRAIN T-Shirt.
Under the post and Drain's upcoming dates, see a list of bands touring this year. Get Loudwire's newsletter and Loudwire's app for more.
Post Malone With Drain Wearing Their Bootleg T-Shirt - May 29
Drain + Drug Church 2023 Tour Dates
May 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis
May 31 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
June 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill
June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
June 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Tied Down
June 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
June 6 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
June 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East
June 8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch
June 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian
June 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
June 12 – Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland
June 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
June 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Brass Mug
June 16 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse
June 17 – Dallas, Texas @ Factory
June 18 – Austin. Texas @ Terror Fest
June 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
June 21 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Underground
June 22 – Santa Ana, Calif @ Observatory
June 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
June 23 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst