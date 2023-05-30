Post Malone Comes to Punk Band’s Show Wearing Their Bootleg T-Shirt

Pop star Post Malone seemingly surprised the California hardcore act DRAIN when he arrived at their May 29 show in Salt Lake City wearing a bootleg T-shirt of the band.

Post Malone, or Posty, who first gained fame in hip-hop but has since dabbled in rock, country and beyond, is a known fan of aggressive music. He continually reaffirms his love for metal and punk by hanging with its creators and commending its late heroes. Post Malone cut his teeth in a metalcore band.

See the photo near the bottom of this page.

READ MORE: Post Malone Plays the Guitar on Every Song on His Upcoming Album 'Austin'

"Posty at the SLC show in the drain bootleg," DRAIN said alongside the image of the music celebrity standing arm-in-arm with the band.

DRAIN vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro said, "Post Malone at the drain show in SLC — in the dopest drain boot."

The DRAIN bootleg Post Malone wore to the show was created by the singer's photographer Adam DeGross, per the band. It reads, This Is Not a DRAIN T-Shirt.

Under the post and Drain's upcoming dates, see a list of bands touring this year. Get Loudwire's newsletter and Loudwire's app for more.

Post Malone With Drain Wearing Their Bootleg T-Shirt - May 29

Drain + Drug Church 2023 Tour Dates

May 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis

May 31 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

June 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill

June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

June 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Tied Down

June 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

June 6 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

June 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

June 8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch

June 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian

June 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

June 12 – Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland

June 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

June 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Brass Mug

June 16 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse

June 17 – Dallas, Texas @ Factory

June 18 – Austin. Texas @ Terror Fest

June 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

June 21 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Underground

June 22 – Santa Ana, Calif @ Observatory

June 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

June 23 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst