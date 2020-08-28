Power Trip fans have rallied following the death of singer Riley Gale, sending the band’s masterful 2017 album, Nightmare Logic, to No. 1 on two separate Apple Music charts.

According to various sources, Gale died in his sleep on Aug. 24. The rock and metal world reeled over his death like few others in recent memory, with musicians and fans paying tribute to a young legend in the making.

While memorializing Gale, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said, “I played two of his songs right here on The Five, from his amazing record Nightmare Logic. If you like metal, you'll dig that. And you should get it and make that album go No. 1." Well, it happened… not only on the Apple Music Metal Albums chart, but the Rock Albums chart as well.

Nightmare Logic topped the Metal Albums chart on Aug. 27, outselling classics such as Metallica’s Black Album and Tool’s Aenima. Power Trip’s debut full length, Manifest Decimation, also surpassed those albums, hitting No. 2 on the Metal Albums chart.

Apple Music

On the Rock Albums chart, Nightmare Logic and Manifest Decimation nabbed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, outselling the Beatles’ 1 compilation and Greatest Hits records by Journey, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac.

Apple Music

Riley's family has requested that, in place of flowers, donations be made to Dallas Hope Charities in Gale's honor.