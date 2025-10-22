Promoter Reveals Limp Bizkit’s Intent to Perform After Death of Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit are currently mourning the death of bassist Sam Rivers, but it appears as though the band intends to keep the music going after a promoter for one of their upcoming shows revealed as much in a new social media posting.

The band announced their "Gringo Papi" tour of South America earlier this fall with the dates set to kick off on Nov. 29 in Mexico City, carrying over into December. But with Rivers' recent passing, questions understandably arose of whether the group would honor those dates.

What Is Happening With Limp Bizkit's South American Tour?

Event promoters Music Vibe posted a message through their Instagram account indicating that Limp Bizkit had shared their intent to honor the upcoming show in Mexico City on Nov. 29 at the Explanada del Estadio Banorte.

Translated to English, the message states, “We deeply regret the passing of Sam Rivers, founding bassist of Limp Bizkit, whose talent and legacy marked generations and will continue to resonate in every note of his music."

"In such a significant moment for the band and its fans, Limp Bizkit has decided to continue with its performance on Nov. 29 at the Explanada Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, as part of its ‘Gringo Papi Tour‘ 2025."

"That night, every riff and every scream of the crowd will resonate in honor of the great legacy Sam offered to to Nu-Metal, because his energy will never cease. See you soon!”

What Limp Bizkit Has Said About the Death of Sam Rivers

News of Rivers death began to circulate late Saturday (Oct. 18) after the band posted the news on their socials. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

At the time, the band shared the following statement:

In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers Today we lost our brother.

Our bandmate.

Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human.

A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam.

We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother.

Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal

A day later, Fred Durst shared an emotional and touching tribute to Rivers through his Instagram account in which he reflected on how he first met Rivers, the bassist's role in the development of Limp Bizkit and sharing both personal memories and professional highlights.

"It's so tragic that he's not here right now and I've gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday and I'm thinking, 'Sam's a legend, you know.' He did it. He lived it," said Durst at one point. "With Limp Bizkit, it was such a journey and such a massive roller coaster and here we are having this incredible moment and it's going so beautifully smooth and Sam was just really, really happy about it. We rocked stadiums together, been around the world together and spent so many moments together and I know that wherever Sam is right now, he's smiling and being like, 'Man I did it.' And man did he do it."

"I just knew that I was very, very, very fortunate to have him in my life and I'm so grateful, incredibly grateful to have shared part of this journey with Sam Rivers," concluded the singer.

Where Else Is Limp Bizkit's "Gringo Papi" Tour Playing + Who's Joining Them?

The Mexico City date is the first show of the scheduled tour, with additional stops in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil along the way.

The trek will feature support from Yungblud, 311, Ecca Vandal, Riff Raff and Slay Squad. See all the dates listed below and get ticketing information through the band's website.

Nov. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Explanada del Estadio Banorte

Dec. 02 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Parque Viva

Dec. 05 - Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio el Campin

Dec. 09 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

Dec. 13 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadion Monumental

Dec. 16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Parque Sarmiento

Dec. 20 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque