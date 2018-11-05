The death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert last month came as a surprise to many. However, fans and peers will have a chance to pay homage to the musician during a public memorial that has been set for this Sunday (Nov. 11), at 2PMET at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Mass.

The memorial service will be open to the public on a first come, first served basis for up to 350 people. There has been an optional donation of $10 per person suggested for admission, with the money going to the 14th Hour Foundation that Oli had supported. All who donate $10 will receive a raffle ticket for door prizes that will be raffled at the service.

According to the Facebook Event on Herbert's Facebook page, the memorial service will feature a special video presentation including photos, music videos and fellow artist tributes. Fans are also invited to contribute photos taken of Oli at shows or with themselves, with submissions for the presentation being required no later than 12N this Thursday (Nov. 8). Those wishing to submit may email Suzanne Penley at suzanne@suzannepenley.com.

While the service is limited in attendance, those unable to be there in person will be able to live stream the service via Herbert's official Facebook page at 2:15PM ET.

Herbert died on Oct. 16 at the age of 44. A cause of death has not been revealed.

