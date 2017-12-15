In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Dec. 14, 2017:

- Queens of the Stone Age had a recent appearance on daytime talkshow Ellen cancelled. No reason has been given by either party for the cancellation, though one has to assume it has something to do with guitarist Josh Homme kicking a photographer in the face at a recent concert.

- Good news for Red Hot Chili Peppers fans, as the group is planning to work on new music in 2018. In an interview with ABC Radio, drummer Chad Smith spoke about the band's plan to take a bit of a break from the road and "probably write some more songs next year. Hopefully [we'll] make a record at some point. That's the plan."

- Escape the Fate have released their newest single, "I Am Human." It's the title track from their upcoming January album of the same name, and the group made a lyric video to go with. Check it out right here.

- Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will be taking part in upcoming quiz program Christmas University Challenge. The show takes various British celebrity alumni from universities to team up based on what school they graduated from. Hopefully the airline pilot and metal icon can add game show champ to his resume.

- Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda posted a photo to Instagram of him working on something in the studio. Hard to say at this point what it could be, but we're always looking forward to him putting out new music. See it here.