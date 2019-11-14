Ratt Announce Late 2019 Dates for U.S. ‘In Your Direction’ Tour

Los Angeles hair metal icons Ratt have announced a run of late 2019 tour dates across the United States as part of their "In Your Direction" campaign. The band has toured North America throughout the year.

Currently led by vocalist Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, Ratt will descend on Buffalo, New York, Dec. 12 for a performance at the Showplace Theater before setting out for 11 additional dates around the Northeast and Midwestern parts of the country. The trek wraps up Dec. 29 at Bogart's in Cincinnati. See the group's update regarding the Christmas-centered run, plus the tour dates themselves, toward the bottom of this post.

The band hasn't released a studio album since 2010's Infestation. But as Croucier explained this summer, the contemporary Ratt lineup is still getting their feet wet before they undoubtedly hit the studio.

In June, the bassist told Sirius XM's Trunk Nation that the current version of Ratt had "only been together just about a year next month. And at that, we had a little bit of lag time, 'cause Stephen had to get his knee fixed. So we just wanna get the band out there. I think it's a mutual thing — we wanna get out there and play more shows, get the band in the right condition. And inevitably we're gonna go ahead and record."

Should their recent outlook hold, the act plan to release a couple of new songs in 2020. Last year, a court dismissed estranged drummer Bobby Blotzer's claims of ownership against the outfit. The band's current lineup includes drummer Pete Holmes with guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders in addition to Pearcy and Croucier. Former guitarist Warren DeMartini hasn't performed with the group since 2018. Get Ratt concert tickets here.

Ratt "In Your Direction" Late 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Dec. 12 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Showplace Theater

Dec. 13 – Hampton, N.H. @ Wally's Pub

Dec. 14 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Dec. 16 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Six String Grill & Stage

Dec. 17 – Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Dec. 19 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Dec. 20 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

Dec. 21 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

Dec. 22 – Hopewell, Va. @ The Beacon Theater Hopewell

Dec. 27 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

Dec. 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's