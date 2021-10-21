Rise Against are taking a victory lap in the wake of their latest album, June's Nowhere Generation, and their subsequent U.S. summer tour, which wrapped without anyone in the band or crew catching COVID-19. In celebration, the Tim McIlrath-led alt-punkers will release a companion EP, Nowhere Sessions, on Nov. 12.

The six-song collection contains live versions of mainly Nowhere Generation songs along with two covers — Rise Against's takes on Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" and the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments." It's now available to pre-add and pre-save.

Hear the EP's first single, the Sessions rendition of "Talking to Ourselves," down near the bottom of this post, followed by the EP art and tracklist.

McIlrath says "Talking to Ourselves" is about "watching yourself and the people around you fall into complacency. Despite your best efforts to get people's attention, it feels like no one is listening. Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed."

Regarding the EP, the musician explains, "Our songs take on so many different patinas when we play them live or strip them down. In some ways, every time we play it is different. It was fun to document one of those sessions and we're excited to share it with the world."

Earlier this year, two Rise Against albums were certified platinum by the RIAA. Next month, the band will play a handful of U.K. concerts, followed by Canadian dates in April 2022 and a European tour next summer. Get tickets and more info at riseagainst.com.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday.

Rise Against, "Talking to Ourselves" (Nowhere Sessions Version)

Nowhere Sessions Artwork + Tracklisting

Loma Vista Recordings

1. "Talking to Ourselves"

2. "Broken Dreams, Inc."

3. "Fortunate Son" (CCR Cover)

4. "Nowhere Generations"

5. "Hybrid Moments" (Misfits Cover)

6. "Savior"