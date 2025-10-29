The lives of these 20 rockers deserve to be played out on the big screen in feature-length biopics.

The question is asked just about anytime a biopic on the life of a famous musician drops: Who's next?

And here we are yet again with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere recently arriving in movie theaters. In the film, actor Jeremy Allen White portrays Bruce Springsteen as he creates his 1982 album, Nebraska.

READ MORE: What It Says on the Headstone of 13 Legendary Rock + Metal Musicians

We already know a few biopics on the lives of rock superstars that will be coming out over the next few years.

The Scorpions biopic already has a trailer, although its release date is currently unknown. All four Beatles will get their own biopics that will be released across four weekends in April 2028.

There is no shortage of stories from the world of rock and metal that warrant their own biopics. Here are 20 rockers worthy of the honor and which actors should play them on the big screen.