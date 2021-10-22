Seven My Chemical Romance ‘The Black Parade’ Songs Receive Gold + Platinum Sales Certifications

My Chemical Romance's music will indeed "carry on" as seven songs off the group's hugely successful The Black Parade album have earned new sales certifications by the RIAA.

The three album singles - "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers" and "Famous Last Words" - are all now platinum certified by the RIAA. "Welcome to the Black Parade" leads the pack with their latest certification, which took place Oct. 21, now pushing the song to five times platinum status for sales of five million certified units. "Teenagers" follows close behind with four times platinum status for sales of four million certified units and "Famous Last Words" now joins them as a platinum seller for one million certified units.

But the certifications don't stop there as the RIAA have certified four additional songs off the record as gold sellers (500,000 certified units sold). Those include "Dead!," "Cancer," "Mama" and "I Don't Love You."

The Black Parade album received its most recent certification from the RIAA in December of 2017, when it was certified as a triple platinum release for three million certified units.

Upon its release in 2006, My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. "Welcome to the Black Parade" was an Alternative Airplay chart topper, with "Teenagers" hitting No. 13 on the same chart and "Famous Last Words" topping out at No. 4. "I Don't Love You" also earned airplay and placement on several European charts.

Congrats to My Chemical Romance, who announced their reunion plans in late 2019, and expect to return to touring in 2022.

My Chemical Romance, "Welcome to the Black Parade"

My Chemical Romance, "Teenagers"

My Chemical Romance, "Famous Last Words"