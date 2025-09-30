The official trailer for the upcoming BBC documentary film Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home has arrived.

The 1:48-long trailer features a mix of typical Ozzy Osbourne humor and shenanigans as well as pulling back the curtain on some more tender moments between the singer and his wife.

The idea was first conceived as a series titled Home To Roost in 2022 when the Osbournes first started discussing moving from Los Angeles back to England. But as Ozzy's health became more of an issue, the footage captured transitioned more into a documentary film chronicling the latter years of his life.

What Ozzy Osbourne Had to Say About His Move

Within the trailer, there is a sense of excitement on behalf of the rocker about returning to his native country and in particular the residence the family had kept. "I'm so looking forward to an English summer," shared Ozzy in the trailer.

Both he and Sharon are both seen admiring their home, but there are some fun moments of the couple arguing over Sharon's driving and Ozzy taking some target practice around the residence.

What Reaching the Latter Stages of Life Meant to Ozzy and Sharon

Within the clip, we get some insight on the discussions had about what life would look like after the concert stage became less of a priority. "I always, always told Ozzy when you're 70, we say goodbye," says Sharon at one point.

Another quick hitting snippet shows the couple in a restful moment at their home with Sharon asking, "Do you want a quiet life now?" and Ozzy offering the conflicting, "Yes, but no." The Prince of Darkness also shared he was looking forward to a period of time of "doing absolutely nothing."

The video also shows a bit of the love story between Ozzy and Sharon with the music manager revealing that her husband still left messages for her throughout their home.

"He still leaves me little notes," confesses Sharon. "I'll look in a drawer and there's a little note from him." There also a tender-hearted tear-inducing moment at the end of the trailer with the couple sharing a kiss and exchanging love messages for one another. Check out the trailer in full below.

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer

When and Where Can I See Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home?

The documentary was initially set to air on the BBC back in August, but was pulled just a day ahead of the air date out of respect for the Osbourne family, who were still in mourning over Ozzy's death on July 22.

The documentary special will now be shown on BBC One and through iPlayer at 21:00 BST on Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans in First Statement After Ozzy's Death

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning documentaries, had previously shared in a statement, "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the U.K. It features family moments, humor, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, executive producers at Expectation, added, "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Ozzy wanted to make it back to the U.K. and appear onstage one last time — our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream. Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy's intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

Times Ozzy Osbourne Was the Nicest Guy on Earth