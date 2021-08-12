Shinedown’s Brent Smith Gifts Spiritbox $10,000 for Canceled Tour Expenses

Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith has come to the aid of Spiritbox, gifting the band $10,000 to help with lost tour expenses. We Came as Romans also gave Spiritbox a helping hand, waiving an invoice for the lighting package Spiritbox rented from them.

With the cancelation of Spiritbox’s supporting dates with Limp Bizkit, the breakout metal act has been left with a great deal of unplanned expenses. The four-week tour only made it three shows in before getting scrapped. "In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole,” Fred Durst recently told Billboard.

"We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.

Spiritbox shared the news of Brent Smith and We Came as Romans’ generousity via Twitter. “Can we talk about what an amazing person @TheBrentSmith from @Shinedown is? He just gifted us $10,000 towards our losses since our tour was recently cancelled. This is such an amazing and kind gesture, seriously thank you!”

“We also want to thank @wecameasromans who we rented the majority of our light package from, they decided to waive the invoice and help soften our losses. It has been an emotional past few days but things like this have restored our faith in humanity.”

“We have never met @TheBrentSmith and we barely know the guys in @wecameasromans. These people were not helping out a friend in need, they are just truly selfless people who wanted to do something kind for another band. We hope to conduct ourselves like them someday.”

Much respect and hails to Shinedown and We Came as Romans. Shinedown are currently touring the U.S. while We Came as Romans are scheduled to begin a U.S. tour in late September. For Spiritbox’s remaining tour dates, click here.