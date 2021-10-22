Silent Planet Continue to Refine Their Heaviness on New Song ‘Anhedonia’

Silent Planet are back with another new song, "Anhedonia." It's the latest single from the California metalcore act's upcoming fourth album, Iridescent, out Nov. 12.

Finding the band continuing to refine the heavy sound they've solidified — and then experimented with — in the past, "Anhedonia" is perhaps the most powerful Iridescent cut yet released.

That's likely due to the illustratively dire and searching lyrics that sharpen the tune's pummeling sonic approach. Anhedonia is the inability to feel pleasure, according to WebMD. It's a common symptom of depression and other mental health disorders.

"The past is soaked in Kerosene," Silent Planet's Garrett Russell growls in the refrain — "Let it burn."

Such a regretful sentiment is not unfamiliar in metalcore, but coming from Silent Planet, it feels like a nod to other heavy faith-based acts that came before them. After all, it was over 20 years ago now that Zao screamed, "Burn it down and walk away."

"Anhedonia," which emerged on Friday, follows two other Silent Planet tunes issued this year, "Terminal" and "Panopticon." Early Iridescent single "Trilogy" came out in 2020. All three will appear on the album. "Anhedonia" previously leaked under the title "Visible Empire."

Hear it and read the lyrics below.

Silent Planet, "Anhedonia" Lyrics

What lies inside the memories? Somewhere beneath the medicines that plagiarized my sleep. They try… they try to keep me numb but I'll break the silence now because there's blood on my lips from biting my tongue. Paradise was lost in the chaos as the heavens turned to black. Vapors of the valley amassed to coronate the thieves who lit the match. As charlatans forge miracles the people place their faith in false idols. Lost inside a fever dream; set fire to the forgery. I'm blotting out the fiction.

The past is soaked in kerosene – let it burn. I'm blotting out the fiction. Slower than death… we're dying slower than death. Servant to an empire: Courier of the Damned. Worship your greed, spread your disease - filling your coffers with duplicity. I see the flesh as it hides in your teeth, it's the skin that you took when your lips brushed the cheek of the savior you follow (ostensibly); preach to the sheep who will follow you into antipathy. Lost inside a fever dream; a carousel of wilting roses sing: 'You now depart from me and find an empty field to hang your head.' Lost inside a fever dream; set fire to the forgery. I'm blotting out the fiction.

The past is soaked in kerosene – let it burn. I'm blotting out the fiction.

Silent Planet, "Anhedonia" Video