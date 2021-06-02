Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year.

The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.

Fans can also get a stronger feel for drummer Matty Best, who joined Sleeping With Sirens in 2019 in the wake of the departure of longtime skinsman Gabe Barham, who announced he was leaving the band just a week before the release of the How It Feels to Be Lost album.

Listen to "Bloody Knuckles" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Earlier this year, Sleeping With Sirens released their covers of Blind Melon's "No Rain" and Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers" as part of the soundtrack for the hit Amazon Prime series Paradise City. The show also featured Kellin Quinn in a minor acting role, playing the character Ralphie.

Quinn was even tapped as a guest contributor on Machine Gun Kelly's latest single, "Love Race," in addition to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Sleeping With Sirens, "Bloody Knuckles" Lyrics

Yeah

Pack your bags 'cause we got no reason to lay low, what was my line?

Fuck it

Two, three, go

Sing

La-la-la You always said I'd be a disappointment

That I'd be nothing and I'd probably lose it all

You thought that I would trip and fall

But you'll never see me beg or crawl

Can't take it, won't fake it, punch a hole through the wall, try to break it

Can't change it, rearrange it, so I guess that I'll just have to face it

This is bloody knuckles and I'll show you how to play

It's the only way to escape from all the pain, yeah We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all

Pack your bags we're going

At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low

Like you care anyway, no

Here, take one last breath

You take all you can till there's nothing left

We'll never do what you say, no

Until we drop dead, never let go Another day, another disappointment

My head is tripping, might as well just slip away

You all think I'm crazy anyway

You all think I'm crazy

Won't give in, never fit in, it's a knife in the back that you twist in

You dig in, don't pretend, I'm already down, but you keep on pushing

Life is a fight, but you don't ever fight fair

Beat us to the ground, but we will never stay there We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all

Pack your bags we're going

At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low

Like you care anyway, no

Here, take one last breath

You take all you can till there's nothing left

We'll never do what you say, no

Until we drop dead, never let go I won't give in, never fit in

It's a knife in the back that you twist in

This is bloody knuckles, I'll show you how to play

It's the only way to escape from all the pain

Away from all this pain We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all

Pack your bags we're going

At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low

Like you care anyway, no

Here, take one last breath

You take all you can till there's nothing left

We'll never do what you say, no

Until we drop dead, never let go

