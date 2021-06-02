Sleeping With Sirens’ New Song ‘Bloody Knuckles’ Is a Pop-Enthused Banger
Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year.
The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.
Fans can also get a stronger feel for drummer Matty Best, who joined Sleeping With Sirens in 2019 in the wake of the departure of longtime skinsman Gabe Barham, who announced he was leaving the band just a week before the release of the How It Feels to Be Lost album.
Listen to "Bloody Knuckles" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.
Earlier this year, Sleeping With Sirens released their covers of Blind Melon's "No Rain" and Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers" as part of the soundtrack for the hit Amazon Prime series Paradise City. The show also featured Kellin Quinn in a minor acting role, playing the character Ralphie.
Quinn was even tapped as a guest contributor on Machine Gun Kelly's latest single, "Love Race," in addition to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Sleeping With Sirens, "Bloody Knuckles" Lyrics
Yeah
Pack your bags 'cause we got no reason to lay low, what was my line?
Fuck it
Two, three, go
Sing
La-la-la
You always said I'd be a disappointment
That I'd be nothing and I'd probably lose it all
You thought that I would trip and fall
But you'll never see me beg or crawl
Can't take it, won't fake it, punch a hole through the wall, try to break it
Can't change it, rearrange it, so I guess that I'll just have to face it
This is bloody knuckles and I'll show you how to play
It's the only way to escape from all the pain, yeah
We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all
Pack your bags we're going
At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low
Like you care anyway, no
Here, take one last breath
You take all you can till there's nothing left
We'll never do what you say, no
Until we drop dead, never let go
Another day, another disappointment
My head is tripping, might as well just slip away
You all think I'm crazy anyway
You all think I'm crazy
Won't give in, never fit in, it's a knife in the back that you twist in
You dig in, don't pretend, I'm already down, but you keep on pushing
Life is a fight, but you don't ever fight fair
Beat us to the ground, but we will never stay there
We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all
Pack your bags we're going
At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low
Like you care anyway, no
Here, take one last breath
You take all you can till there's nothing left
We'll never do what you say, no
Until we drop dead, never let go
I won't give in, never fit in
It's a knife in the back that you twist in
This is bloody knuckles, I'll show you how to play
It's the only way to escape from all the pain
Away from all this pain
We bought a one-way ticket 'cause we're sick of it all
Pack your bags we're going
At the bottom, but we got no reason to lay low
Like you care anyway, no
Here, take one last breath
You take all you can till there's nothing left
We'll never do what you say, no
Until we drop dead, never let go
Sleeping With Sirens, "Bloody Knuckles"
