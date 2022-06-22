Sleeping With Sirens Drop ‘Crosses,’ New Banger With Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain + Announce New Album

For a while, it's seemed like Sleeping With Sirens Kellin Quinn was the in-demand special guest on other people's records. Now the singer is getting back to work with his own band and pulling in Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain for a crushing guest turn on their new song "Crosses." It's featured on the band's newly announced forthcoming album, Complete Collapse.

The band revealed the new song with a humorous Brian Cox-directed video in which the group, seemingly hard up for a show, deliver a mic drop performance in the most low key of venues. You'll have to see it below. The clip also features Chamberlain, who comes in midway into the track with a dreamy melodic vocal that soon turns crushingly heavy.

Quinn says of the new song, "I think 'Crosses' is a great opening single for our new album! The song to me is about not putting yourself above anyone. I think we’re all just trying our best and we can lift each other up! In a world where everyone pretends to be perfect, I think this song is letting everyone know that we all struggle and we can all rise above it!"

He went on to add, "Spencer Chamberlain really elevated this song! Underoath is a huge influence for me when it comes to making music. It was an honor working with somebody I really look up to!"

Of the video, the singer commented, "The video for 'Crosses' was something I really wanted to feel light-hearted to counteract the heavy subject matter. Not everything has to be so serious all the time! The video was a blast to shoot, Brian Cox took my concept and really made an amazing video!"

Check out the video and lyrics below and if you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms here.

Sleeping With Sirens (Featuring Spencer Chamberlain), "Crosses" Lyrics

No weight, no substance

I gave it all and you gave me nothing

It’s too late to be cautious

I’m not God, so carry your own crosses I pick myself up just to fall back down

I hurt myself when no ones around

You don’t know who you are

When you’re standing in the dark

Can you come back when you’ve been left for dead?

Do you believe the bullshit in your head?

You don’t know who you are

When you’re standing in the dark I feel safe, when you’re watching

This mask just might be my coffin

I cared too much, by now you’d think I’ve had enough

Just tell me anything as long as I can’t feel the pain

So stop this fucking game cause I was never listening It’s not just in my head

The fear of every breath

If I was just like you

I’d be running for my life too

It’s not just in my head

The fear of every breath

If I was just like you

I’d be running for my life too

Sleeping With Sirens (Featuring Spencer Chamberlain), "Crosses"

As for that new album, Complete Collapse is currently on the release schedule, shooting for an Oct. 14 release via Sumerian Records. Quinn says of the new set, "If you love with ears to see and eyes to hear, let’s cheers, and madness! You’re going to LOVE this new album!"

So far, fans have heard the song "Bloody Knuckles" as the first tease from the set, with "Crosses" now following. Pre-orders for the album are being taken here. The artwork and track listing can be found below.

You can also look for Sleeping With Sirens returning to the road next month on their previously announced U.S. tour with Don Broco, Point North and Garzi. The "CTRL + ALT + DEL" tour starts July 14 in Chicago and carries over into August. See all the stops listed below and get ticketing info here. There are also VIP package options available at this location.

Sleeping With Sirens, Complete Collapse Album Artwork + Track Listing

Sumerian Records Sumerian Records loading...

1. Tyrants

2. Complete Collapse

3. Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)

4. Family Tree

5. Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands)

6. Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent)

7. Us (feat. Dorothy)

8. Ctrl + Alt + Del

9. Bloody Knuckles

10. Mr. Nice Guy

11. Apathetic

12. Grave

Sleeping With Sirens Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

July 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's

July 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

July 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

July 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

July 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

July 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks

July 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

July 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

July 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall

July 31 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Aug. 2 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Aug. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Aug. 5 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory

Aug. 6 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Aug. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Aug. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Aug. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

Aug. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Aug. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman