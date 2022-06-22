Sleeping With Sirens Drop ‘Crosses,’ New Banger With Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain + Announce New Album
For a while, it's seemed like Sleeping With Sirens Kellin Quinn was the in-demand special guest on other people's records. Now the singer is getting back to work with his own band and pulling in Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain for a crushing guest turn on their new song "Crosses." It's featured on the band's newly announced forthcoming album, Complete Collapse.
The band revealed the new song with a humorous Brian Cox-directed video in which the group, seemingly hard up for a show, deliver a mic drop performance in the most low key of venues. You'll have to see it below. The clip also features Chamberlain, who comes in midway into the track with a dreamy melodic vocal that soon turns crushingly heavy.
Quinn says of the new song, "I think 'Crosses' is a great opening single for our new album! The song to me is about not putting yourself above anyone. I think we’re all just trying our best and we can lift each other up! In a world where everyone pretends to be perfect, I think this song is letting everyone know that we all struggle and we can all rise above it!"
He went on to add, "Spencer Chamberlain really elevated this song! Underoath is a huge influence for me when it comes to making music. It was an honor working with somebody I really look up to!"
Of the video, the singer commented, "The video for 'Crosses' was something I really wanted to feel light-hearted to counteract the heavy subject matter. Not everything has to be so serious all the time! The video was a blast to shoot, Brian Cox took my concept and really made an amazing video!"
Check out the video and lyrics below and if you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms here.
Sleeping With Sirens (Featuring Spencer Chamberlain), "Crosses" Lyrics
No weight, no substance
I gave it all and you gave me nothing
It’s too late to be cautious
I’m not God, so carry your own crosses
I pick myself up just to fall back down
I hurt myself when no ones around
You don’t know who you are
When you’re standing in the dark
Can you come back when you’ve been left for dead?
Do you believe the bullshit in your head?
You don’t know who you are
When you’re standing in the dark
I feel safe, when you’re watching
This mask just might be my coffin
I cared too much, by now you’d think I’ve had enough
Just tell me anything as long as I can’t feel the pain
So stop this fucking game cause I was never listening
It’s not just in my head
The fear of every breath
If I was just like you
I’d be running for my life too
It’s not just in my head
The fear of every breath
If I was just like you
I’d be running for my life too
Sleeping With Sirens (Featuring Spencer Chamberlain), "Crosses"
As for that new album, Complete Collapse is currently on the release schedule, shooting for an Oct. 14 release via Sumerian Records. Quinn says of the new set, "If you love with ears to see and eyes to hear, let’s cheers, and madness! You’re going to LOVE this new album!"
So far, fans have heard the song "Bloody Knuckles" as the first tease from the set, with "Crosses" now following. Pre-orders for the album are being taken here. The artwork and track listing can be found below.
You can also look for Sleeping With Sirens returning to the road next month on their previously announced U.S. tour with Don Broco, Point North and Garzi. The "CTRL + ALT + DEL" tour starts July 14 in Chicago and carries over into August. See all the stops listed below and get ticketing info here. There are also VIP package options available at this location.
Sleeping With Sirens, Complete Collapse Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Tyrants
2. Complete Collapse
3. Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)
4. Family Tree
5. Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands)
6. Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent)
7. Us (feat. Dorothy)
8. Ctrl + Alt + Del
9. Bloody Knuckles
10. Mr. Nice Guy
11. Apathetic
12. Grave
Sleeping With Sirens Summer 2022 Tour Dates
July 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival
July 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's
July 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot
July 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
July 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
July 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
July 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks
July 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
July 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
July 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
July 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall
July 31 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Aug. 2 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Aug. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Aug. 5 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory
Aug. 6 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
Aug. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Aug. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Aug. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot
Aug. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Aug. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman