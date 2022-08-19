Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred.

That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the band's sophomore effort from 2001. In the clip from that March that has recently been circulating, we see the singer in a darkened studio space with someone who appears to be Iowa producer Ross Robinson as the pair capture Corey's throatiest takes.

Last year, for the 20th anniversary of Iowa, Taylor looked back on the sessions and explained how Robinson helped shape the album. Robinson is the veteran record-maker who helped discover many nu-metal acts, including Korn and Limp Bizkit.

And Slipknot were rushed into Iowa, according to Taylor. "The recording process was such a gnarly experience for us, we really wanted a month to get our heads together and we didn't get that," the singer told Metal Hammer last year. "They threw us right into the mouth of the monster." Perhaps that urgency informed his screaming.

Last month, Slipknot released the new song "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," the first official single from their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, out Sept. 30. Last year's pre-release single "The Chapeltown Rag" will also appear on the effort.

Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" continues through the U.S. this fall with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See the dates under the video and get tickets here.

Corey Taylor Recording Screams for Slipknot's Iowa - March 10, 2001

