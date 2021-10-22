Slipknot Announce Their First-Ever Livestream From Knotfest Los Angeles

Next month, Slipknot will livestream one of their concerts for the first time ever.

And not just any concert — they'll be broadcasting Knotfest Los Angeles 2021 live from Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 5. That means Slipknot fans unable to attend will have the chance to watch the event simultaneously with in-person concertgoers.

Performances from Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333, Code Orange, Vended (the group featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan) and the Cherry Bombs (the cabaret dance group led by Taylor's Wife, Alicia) will also be available.

Ticketholders can access the stream up to 72 hours after. Discounted tickets are on sale now for $15 each. (The price jumps to $20 on the day of the show.) Knotfest members are eligible for $12 tickets. The stream won't include Bring Me the Horizon, who are playing the event live. Limited physical tickets are still available at knotfestlosangeles.com.

Taylor recently explained how Slipknot aim to "set the standard" for a touring rock band amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That outlook isn't surprising, considering the singer contracted the virus earlier this year. Since bands began touring again after a largely concert-less 2020, many have canceled or postponed shows due to the pandemic.

Taylor also shared some news about an imminent new Slipknot album, saying it's "probably about 80 percent done. We're finishing up some music. I've got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this — don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new."

Get Knotfest livestream tickets and more information at knotfest.veeps.com.