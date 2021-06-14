Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is at it again, kicking off your week with two more electronic instrumental soundscapes. For those counting, that's five new pieces of music he's issued over the past week.

The two latest releases are titled "Brainwash Love - Suction" and "Brainwash Love - Dreaming." "Brainwash Love - Suction" is the more hypnotic of the two tracks with a droning, fuzzed out sound turning cyclical in nature as it spools out in just under two minutes.

The second track, "Brainwash Love - Dreaming," offers a little more variety in sound, with random blips and beeps soundtracking video that Clown provided of a spider navigating its web. You can check out both songs and videos below.

On Friday, Clown issued a heavier, driving instrumental that was issued under the title "Brainwash Love - Feed the Worms Birds," though the clip credits the song's title in the video to "Cut Throat."

This followed his initial output of two other pieces titled "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" and "Live Your Life."

It has not been revealed as of yet if Clown is building to a new solo release or if the tracks are just being issued as stand-along works. All of the material so far has come with video as the artist has provided an "Art and music by M. Shawn Crahan" description on each track.

During the pandemic, Crahan has also been working with Slipknot's members on new music and recently confirmed that he's hopeful there will be some new music from the band this year.

M. Shawn Crahan, "Brainwash Love - Suction"

M. Shawn Crahan, "Brainwash Love - Dreaming"