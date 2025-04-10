The 9 Songs Sleep Token Have Never Played Live

Out of three studio albums (and another on the way), there are only nine songs that Sleep Token have never played live in concert.

There's only a few new bands who have had as meteoric of a rise as Sleep Token have. Though their very first song came out in 2016, they rapidly became a household name in just the last few years thanks to their mysterious aesthetic and the help of social platforms including TikTok.

They're already headlining some of the biggest rock and metal festivals in the world in 2025, including the U.K.'s Download Festival, alongside Green Day and Korn.

With a new album on the way titled Even in Arcadia, we were curious how many songs Sleep Token have never played live. Their first performance, according to Setlist.fm, took place in October of 2017, so they've only existed as a touring act for less than eight years.

In that time, Sleep Token have released three studio albums, and their fourth will be out soon. We plugged all of their songs into Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics page — even their non-album singles — and found that there are only nine songs out of their entire catalog that they haven't played live in concert.

We included all of the songs that haven't been played yet in the gallery below, listed under each corresponding album cover. They haven't actually played a concert since releasing their two most recent tracks "Emergence" and "Caramel," but we still decided to include them anyway and will update the list as they tour throughout the year.

Even in Arcadia arrives May 9. You can buy tickets to see Sleep Token this year on the band's website. Their first show is an appearance at the German festival Rock IM Park in early June.

